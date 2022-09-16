The last of more than 1195 defibrillators have been delivered to CFA districts as part of the roll-out of life-saving equipment to every fire truck and operational vehicle in Victoria.
The devices were purchased using more than $2.5 million of community donations to the CFA Brigades Donations Fund and the CFA Public Fund.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the installation of defibrillators to every brigade and group vehicle would help better protect volunteer firefighters and Victorian communities.
"Some of the first devices that were placed on CFA fire trucks have already been used to save lives," Mr Heffernan said.
"Defibrillators were also used by our volunteers to help save a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service firefighter during the 2019/20 fire season, and have been used to help our members as well.
"Having this equipment on every CFA fire truck means our members will be able to stay safe and help other members of the community."
CFA and Brigades Donations Fund chair Graeme Jilbert said it was crucial donated funds had a direct benefit to CFA volunteers and brigades, and the communities they serve.
"We cannot thank our donors enough for their generous contributions to CFA," he said.
"Those who donate can be assured that initiatives such as this defibrillator rollout will certainly help improve member safety."
The last defibrillators from this rollout were dispatched from the CFA State Logistics Centre in Scoresby last month, with the final brigades expected to have them installed on their vehicles shortly.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.