Last of $2.5m defibrillators roll-out arrive at CFA brigades

Updated September 16 2022 - 4:58am, first published 1:00am
Axe Creek CFA captain Neil Irving-Dusting (left) receives the brigade's defibrillator from CFA apparatus officer Tom Houlahan. Picture supplied.

The last of more than 1195 defibrillators have been delivered to CFA districts as part of the roll-out of life-saving equipment to every fire truck and operational vehicle in Victoria.

