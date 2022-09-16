Herbert four shots off lead after play halted at Italian Open

Lucas Herbert is four shots off the lead at the Italian Open after the tournament was suspended early on Friday morning due to fading light.
Herbert finished the opening day at Rome's Marco Simone Golf Club with a one-under par 71 mixed round.
Starting on the back nine, alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Filippo Celli, Herbert finished at one-under par 35 after birdies on the par-five 12th and 18th holes, paired with a bogey on the par-four 15th.
He started the front nine with a bogey on the par-four first before carding four straight pars.
He moved back under par on the par-four sixth, followed by another birdie on the par four eighth before wrapping up the day with a bogey on the par five ninth to finish at T24 (-1).
A handful of players, including current leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (-5), had their rounds suspended after fading light and will resume action on Friday afternoon AEST.
Herbert returns to the course at 22:10 PM tonight for the second round.
