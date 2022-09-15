Young Roos ready to grasp grand final chance

KANGAROO Flat's 17-and-under netballers are embracing their tag as underdogs in Saturday's BFNL grand final against Gisborne.
The Roos bounded into the premiership decider with a stirring one-goal win over Sandhurst in last week's preliminary final at the QEO.
They will have nothing to lose after coming up short against the Bulldogs in both minor round matches this season.
The Roos have already shown their ability to overcome the odds, bouncing back from a five-goal loss to Sandhurst in week one of the finals to defeat Maryborough by 14 goals and Sandhurst in a thriller last week to book their grand final berth.
Coach Kath Schmidt is excited about what's next for her side.
"That was a big win for us on Saturday, beating Sandhurst by a goal. I'm really excited for the girls to be able to experience a grand final," she said.
"We had to maintain possession for about the last minute of the game to get it done, so it was a big effort.
"That's one thing I can definitely say about the girls: they are a very composed team."
Both BFNL representative team members this season and expected to be key performers against the Bulldogs, Rose Kennett and Amaya Schmidt believe the tight-knit chemistry the Roos have developed this season has been the secret to their success.
"It's really good just spending time with these girls, we are a really tight bunch. What's most important is we get along super-well," Kennett said.
"I don't think many teams can beat us for closeness as a group.
"A lot of us have played together for quite a long time over the last couple of years and we know each other and each other's games so well.
Hopefully, that plays to our advantage."
While their first-up finals loss to the Dragons hurt, Kennett felt it had been a great learning curve.
"It taught us a bit about the pressure of finals and how to adapt to the crowd and the expectations on the team," she said.
"We needed to think about what went wrong and how we could learn from it.
"Playing a team that is undefeated is going to be a challenge, but if we can play to our strengths and learn from our losses to them in the past, hopefully, we can pull through."
As the Roos went through their paces for the last time on Thursday night at Crusoe College, Amaya Schmidt said the underdog tag sat well with their team.
"We definitely are underdogs and the pressure is on them as they are undefeated for the year," she said.
"We have nothing to lose.
"We just need to put our best performance on the court and hopefully we can come away with the win."
Obvious stumbling blocks for the Roos will include goal attack/goal shooter Torie Skrijel and midcourter Emily McDonald, who finished first and second in this year's league best and fairest.
"Torie is such a great player and Em, who was runner-up, is one of Rose and I's best friends, so it's always a good contest against them," Schmidt said.
"But their whole team is strong. They are so diverse and consistent and they have no real weakness in their team.
"They are great in every area of the court."
Kangaroo Flat is chasing its first premiership in the junior grade since going back-to-back in 2014-15 and has only rarely not been a finals contender over the years.
Players to graduate to A-grade ranks at one point or another from those 2014 and 2015 teams, which were coached by Sue Borserio, have included Milly Wicks, who will play in Saturday's main grade grand final against Sandhurst, Melbourne Vixens goaler Ruby Barkmeyer, Annie Spear, Ava Lowndes, Ella Wicks and Danielle Markwell.
The 17-and-under grand final starts at 9am.
