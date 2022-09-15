Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Young Roos ready to grasp grand final chance

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:15am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a stirring one-goal win over Sandhurst last week, Kangaroo Flat's 17-and-under netballers are grand final bound. Back (from left): Tess Buchanan, Isabella Allan, Gemma McPhee, Lani Burns, Lindsey Andrews. Front: Amaya Schmidt, Gemma Roberts, Rose Kennett and Jorja Carruthers. Picture: Kieran Iles

KANGAROO Flat's 17-and-under netballers are embracing their tag as underdogs in Saturday's BFNL grand final against Gisborne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.