Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Watch

VIDEO: Man still on the run as police search for Kangaroo Flat crash culprit

Alex Gretgrix
Tom O'Callaghan
By Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 16 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 5PM: POLICE have confirmed they are still searching after seven and a half hours for the offending driver involved in Friday morning's crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.