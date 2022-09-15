Young Bulldogs hoping to cap dream season

GISBORNE co-captain Emily McDonald is backing her 17-and-under team-mates to rise to the occasion in Saturday's BFNL grand final as they strive for perfection.
The Bulldogs will head into Saturday's premiership decider against Kangaroo Flat at the QEO undefeated.
Their unblemished record includes a pair of wins by 11 and 17 goals over their grand final rivals.
The two teams have not clashed in this finals series, with the Bulldogs advancing directly to the grand final following a 51-44 second semi-final victory over Sandhurst, while the Roos turned the tables on the Dragons for a five-goal qualifying loss by defeating them by a solitary goal in last weekend's preliminary final.
McDonald, the runner-up to team-mate Torie Skrijel in this season's Carol Sing Medal, said the Bulldogs were keen to avoid any letdown after such a thrilling season.
"Obviously, going through the season undefeated there's always that added bit of pressure from everyone around you," she said.
"But it's all about keeping a level head and sticking to what you can do to your abilities and what we've done all season.
"It's a very easy team to captain, Torie and I just give the 'pump-up' speeches, but everyone's naturally so team-oriented."
The undoubted strength of the Bulldogs, according to McDonald, is the tight-knit nature of the playing group.
"We have a very strong team this season and we are all very close to each other and get along nicely," she said.
"I'm sure that's why we are doing so well, that closeness.
"Most of us played together last year as well; it's such a great atmosphere to be around, so hopefully we can pull through on Saturday."
The Bulldogs will be keen to repay the faith shown in them by their coach Rylee Connell, whose own playing season came to a doubly-disappointing end last Saturday when she suffered an Achilles injury in a three-goal preliminary final loss to Kangaroo Flat.
"She is always very positive and we never feel a lot of pressure coming from Rylee," McDonald said.
"She's always happy with us no matter the outcome, but she's not afraid to push us in the right direction."
Further motivation will be gained from wanting to get a win for their injured team-mate Olivia Murray.
Named captain of this year's BFNL 17-and-under team, Murray injured her ACL while playing in a representative tournament in Echuca.
Her absence has been one of the few dim moments in an otherwise great season for the Bulldogs.
"Liv and I are pretty close, so it's been pretty devastating not getting to play with her again this season," McDonald said.
"It was shattering, when she went down it really didn't look that bad, but obviously the outcome was pretty serious.
"Hopefully, we can get it done for her."
McDonald, who will graduate to senior ranks next season, said she was looking forward to coming up against the four Kangaroo Flat members of the BFNL squad on Saturday - Rose Kennett, Amaya Schmidt, Isabella Allan and Lindsay Andrews.
In terms of her own individual season, the class midcourter said she was happy with her performance, but surprised by her second placing in the league medal.
"I have a lot of good friends from the other Bendigo teams that I've played with and I thought it would be pretty tight between all of us, so I wasn't too sure how I'd go," she said.
"Torie's had an unreal year, especially with her time at (VNL club) Melbourne University as well.
"We were both in an academy at Victoria University a few years ago and that's where we met each other, but we've been lucky to play together the last two years."
Gisborne will be aiming for its first 17-and-under flag since 2016.
