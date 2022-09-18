When Queen Elizabeth II first visited Central Victoria in March 1954 she and Prince Philip made swift visits in one day to Benalla, Shepparton, Echuca, Bendigo, Rochester, Castlemaine and Maryborough.
The royal couple arrived in Bendigo by train and spent a short but eventful 80 minutes in the city.
They were taken by Land Rover observation car through the streets and were cheered by large crowds.
The Bendigo Advertiser described it as "the proudest, supremest moment this city has known".
"Like a spark to tinder, the first glimpse of the Queen set every heart aflame," the front-page coverage exalted. "And as she proceeded on her way through our homely streets, lined with multitudes from Bendigo and the North, a tumultuous greeting followed her, cascading along in advance, reverberating down the side streets."
With the city, including its trams, beautifully decorated with lights,the Queen was presented with a bouquet of water-lilies by a Legacy girl named Jean Fraser along with a small Blackwood casket lined with royal blue satin, containing two specimens of Bendigo gold.
"Her Majesty was everything we had heard or read about her - and more," a star-struck Bendigo Advertiser continued. "Her winsome friendliness towards her people becomes her equally with the simple dignity with which she holds sceptre and orb."
Tom Luke has reflected on the preparations and efforts he and many others went to for Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Bendigo in 1954.
Mr Luke was a sergeant in the 38th Battalion and in charge of the unit's radio section.
READ MORE:
For the Queen's visit, he and 22 colleagues each carried a 56 pound radio to coordinate communications for the Bendigo visit.
"We knew that we were going to get thousands of people into the streets, because the Queen stopped everywhere," he recalled.
"So we pulled the ambulances in from around the area and we stationed radios and soldiers with all the ambulances."
Mr Luke was stationed on the roof of the Bendigo Hospital and ended up being metres away from the newly crowned monarch.
"When I got up (to the roof) the ABC said I couldn't use my radio while they were broadcasting," he said.
"So while the Queen came, I packed up and went down the stairs. I was as close to her as I am to you. They didn't stop. They just slowed right down and drove around.
"Everyone cheered but being a soldier in uniform, I saluted."
