TRIBE Youth Theatre's young talents have been quietly honing their magical skills.
The Bendigo Theatre Company youth group is two weeks away from presenting Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.
A cast of 34 will present the comedy parody of a certain highly successful franchise about a boy wizard.
The play follows the Puffs - Wayne, Oliver and Megan (played by Kenneth Eludo, Blake Walden-Dickie and Olivia Adams) from the same school house who have an affinity for badgers and no wish to die trying to save the world (unlike a certain boy wizard).
Read more:
Director Kerry Turpie said cast and crew were enjoying the experience of creating magical characters in a magical world.
"It's been terrific. It's a very fun show," she said. "There is quite a few cast members who are doing their first show and they're doing really well.
"Not only are the cast potential (Harry Potter) fans, they have also seen the off-Broadway production of Puffs and are taking the plunge into creating a world themselves. It's a wonderful, lively atmosphere.
"We're focusing on transitions and the tempo of the show and how we bring all together the props, set changes and costumes."
Among the production is a level of magic that has been an extra challenge to learn.
"Some magic we are trying to create with sleight of hand, other parts are created with LED lighting," Ms Trupie said.
"Being a magical show we had to try and work out how to do those bits and pieces of magic and everyone was excited about it.
"Just to add to the magic, we have also put a bit of puppetry in this interpretation to try present magical beings in the story."
While Puffs has a grounding in a popular wizard franchise, Ms Turpie and her team have encouraged performers to create their own version of well known characters.
"From the start we've looked at exaggerating characters from the original franchise," she said. "Because they are parodies, we are looking at how to create caricatures of well known characters, not carbon copies (of film characters).
"It's fun for the team to explore and find ways to make those characters a bit bigger."
Tribe's decision to stage Puffs comes as thew boy wizard franchise enjoys success with the Cursed Child play in Melbourne and the Fantastic Beaasts film in cinemas.
"There is a lot of buzz about that certain boy wizard in Victoria," Ms Turpie said. "The stage play is running in Melbourne, there seems to be resurgence with the films on streaming services and the spin off film series was running in cinemas.
"Putting on a play like this very much piggy backs off that popularity."
Puffs is on at the Girton Black Box Theatre from September 29 to October 2. Visit www.gotix.com.au for tickets.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.