Three pre-seasons worth of work for Storm, Bulldogs' BFNL flag opportunity

AS Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne prepare to do battle in Saturday's Bendigo Football-Netball League grand final at the QEO it presents a chance to reflect on all it has taken to get here.
Not just the grind of this year, but the past three seasons for the reality is Saturday's grand final is effectively the culmination of three pre-seasons worth of work for the Storm and Bulldogs.
Following the two most challenging years the BFNL has experienced since it went into recess during World War 2 in the 1940s when its entire 2020 season was wiped out because of COVID and then just 12 rounds were played in 2021 and no finals series contested - again because of COVID - finally, the league will crown its first premier team since 2019.
And that's why there's that added sense of anticipation and excitement for Saturday's premiership showdown given the league has frustratingly been starved of its showcase day at the QEO for the past two years.
"It has been a really exciting week, especially after starting with Jake Moorhead winning the Michelsen Medal and getting some recognition for what has been five or six really good years," Strathfieldsaye captain Lachlan Sharp said this week.
"But really, the whole past month for us has been just built around excitement.
"We've had a really difficult year with COVID and injuries and it has probably been one of the toughest years we've had to face, but the past four weeks have really ramped up in getting back to that normal finals feeling."
Sharp and the Storm are certainly no stranger to that "finals feeling".
In what is just the club's 13th season in the competition - in which Sharp has been there since game one - Saturday presents the chance for Strathfieldsaye to win premiership number five in what is also the Storm's 250th senior game.
Sharp and Storm co-coach Shannon Geary have been part of the club's four previous premierships in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 and both have their chance at flag No.5 on Saturday.
The Storm named an extended squad of 23 players on Thursday night, with midfielder Riley Wilson and Bendigo Pioneer-listed Bode Stevens a pair of inclusions, while young defender Mitch Hallinan is the club's injury heartbreak story this year as he will miss with a knee.
Of the Storm 23 named in the squad, 11 have played in at least one senior flag with the club - Sharp (4), Shannon Geary (4), Harry Conway (3), Kallen Geary (3), Jack Neylon (2), Jake Moorhead (2), Michael Pilcher (2), Ben Lester (2), Lachlan Ratcliffe (1), Hunter Lawrence (1) and Lachlan Gill (1).
Saturday's side will also feature five players from the Storm's 2019 reserves premiership side - Patrick Blandford, Daniel Clohesy, James Schischka, Riley Wilson and Callum McCarty - in what was a side that also included a 16-year-old Jack Ginnivan.
Three years on McCarty (equal third in the Michelsen Medal), Clohesy and Wilson are all key midfield cogs for the Storm and Schischka has had an outstanding year as a key forward with 47 goals to complement Sharp's 57.
"We've got a lot of guys in our group who before this year hadn't experienced senior finals, but you look at those guys like Cal McCarty who are just so hungry and really drive you," Sharp said.
"We've got those kids who have come through and watched the success over previous years and that's what's making them hungry."
The Storm enter the grand final on the back of two strong finals performances to earn their ticket having defeated Golden Square by 38 points in the qualifying final and Gisborne by 12 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
Those two finals victories followed the Storm having gone 0-4 in their four home and away clashes against Golden Square and Gisborne, with three of those four losses having been by at least 47 points.
"To be honest, we were fairly unsure throughout the year about how we were going. It has been well documented we had a few injuries and illnesses and we probably weren't quite sure what we had from a playing list point of view," Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We've played 42 or 43 players and we've had to play people at times in positions they weren't used to, in particular the ruck because we've got three on our list but had some games where we didn't have any available.
"We had some really poor performance against the two good sides late in the season against Square at home (round 18) and Gisborne really ripped us apart down there (round 14).
"But we were hopeful we'd be able to get our group back and see how we go.
"We hung in there and hoped we'd be able to at least get that third spot to give ourselves every chance to play off and our form over the past few weeks has been good and we just hope we can continue it."
It has already been a big week for star Storm midfielder and vice-captain Jake Moorhead following his Michelsen Medal win on Sunday night in what was due recognition for a season in which he has averaged 36.4 disposals, 5.9 clearances, 4.2 tackles and 134.6 ranking points per game.
"To see him vote so well and consistently was pleasing. You're probably not going to get a better player or person who is as committed as he is. He is totally the professional footballer and just doesn't know how to stop," three-time Storm premiership coach Wilson said.
While Strathfieldsaye had the chance to freshen up last week courtesy of its second semi-final win, minor premier Gisborne emerged from an arduous preliminary final with a two-point victory over Golden Square.
In a low-scoring battle Gisborne was staring at the prospect of a straight sets finals exit when it trailed Golden Square by 15 points during the last quarter.
But in the face of adversity Gisborne rose to the challenge, kicked three goals in a row through Luke Ellings, Ethan Foreman and midfield dynamo Brad Bernacki to hit the front and then gallantly defended its lead to win its way through to its first grand final since 2012 and shot at its first flag since 2006.
"I watched that last quarter back on Sunday and couldn't imagine a more tense finish. It was obviously relief to get through and very much excitement for the week ahead once we got over that hurdle," Gisborne captain Pat McKenna said.
"The last 10 minutes were the epitome of finals footy where you're just crashing in and trying to kill time... it was contest after contest and good for our young group to experience that."
Like Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne has had to make one injury-forced change to its grand final line-up.
Teenage defender Jake Normington, who has played every game since round four, will have to cruelly watch on from the sidelines with a hamstring injury, with the trio of Ben Eales, Dan Davie and Harry Thomas the three inclusions into a squad of 24.
"It's a real shame for Jake; he's just a good quality young kid," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"He hurt his hammy last week but didn't think it was that bad and played the game out and competed really well.
"He still tried to get through at training for this week, so it's just shattering for a ripper young kid to miss.
"It's similar for Scott Walsh (hamstring) who at 34 is at the other end of the scale, and then you've got Mack Lord (depressed fracture of forehead) the week before... it's a cruel game at this time of year footy."
McKenna believes last week's tough hit-out against Golden Square will have the Bulldogs much better prepared for what lies ahead against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday compared to the second semi-final a fortnight ago when the Storm won 12.11 (83) to 10.11 (71).
"We didn't adapt or respond to what Strath brought in terms of their pressure in the second semi-final and they were able to beat us on the rebound and outside as well," said McKenna, who has booted 64 goals in 14 games during what has been an injury-interrupted season.
"We need to start stronger and be able to play out the four quarters in what is going to no doubt be contest-after-contest footy.
"Hopefully, our past two games now have us in a better position to be able to attack Strath and make it a real contest for the four quarters."
All 22 players who take to the field for the Bulldogs on Saturday will be representing Gisborne in a senior grand final for the first time.
"It's still a fairly fresh group, but roughly half the team were around in 2019 when we made the prelim (lost to Eaglehawk by four points). Yes, we're inexperienced in terms of grand finals, but excited by this group having a crack at it on Saturday," McKenna said.
"We have a great environment at Gisborne as a one club town and probably 80 to 90 per cent of our guys live and work in Gisborne and have come through the juniors.
"It has been a really special season to have eight teams make finals and to have six in grand finals we are really excited as a club for what Saturday is and what it could be if the outcomes go our way."
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: H. Conway, J. Neylon, J. Mayes
HB: S. Geary, L. Ratcliffe, P. Blandford
C: B. Slater, H. Lawrence, J. Moorhead
HF: L. Gill, R. Wilson, J. Schischka
F: C. Ernst, K. Geary, L. Sharp
R: M. Pilcher, C. McCarty, D. Clohesy
Int: B. Stevens, R. Clarke, B. Lester, B. Alexander, T. Bennett
In: R. Wilson, B. Stevens
Out: M. Hallinan (knee)
GISBORNE
B: J. Reaper, L. Rodgers, Z. Vescovi
HB: S. Graham, J. Owen, L. Spear
C: S. Bell-Bartels, M. Weber, B. Bernacki
HF: E. Minns, E. Foreman, J. Scanlon
F: M. Panuccio, P. McKenna, J. Kemp
R: B. Blake, N. Doolan, F. Lakey
Int: (from) M. Cassidy, B. Eales, M. Merrett, L. Ellings, H. Thomas, D. Davie
In: B. Eales, H. Thomas, D. Davie
Out: J. Normington (hamstring)
Adam Bourke
Strathfieldsaye by 12.
Nalder Medal: Lachlan Sharp (Strathfieldsaye).
.............................................
Luke West
Gisborne by 3.
Nalder Medal: Brad Bernacki (Gisborne).
.............................................
Richard Jones
Strathfieldsaye by 23.
Nalder Medal: Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye).
WHAT will be the Bendigo Football-Netball League's long-awaited first grand final day for three years will have a familiar look to it early on Saturday.
And that is Sandhurst playing in the under-18 grand final when it takes on Gisborne from 9.15am.
Since 2001 this will be the BFNL's 20th under-18 grand final and the 17th during that time in which the Dragons have been a participant.
The Dragons have lost the past four under-18 grand finals, but will head into Saturday's decider as the favourites having won 18 of their 19 games, including a 24-point victory over Gisborne in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
Coached by Jeremy Rodi, the Dragons' side features this year's Symons Medal runner-up Dayten Uerata, while the Bulldogs boast the competition's leading goalkicker in Harry Luxmoore, who has booted 68.
Sandhurst and Gisborne have met three times this season with the ledger 3-0 in favour of the Dragons, who won 79-41 in round one, 61-36 in round 10 and 52-28 in the second semi-final.
Gisborne, which is coached by Rob Kerr, heads into the grand final with a 17-4 record and coming off a 31-point victory over Golden Square in last week's preliminary final.
In the reserves Gisborne will clash with Golden Square.
The Gisborne side is headlined by the pair of Jacob Murphy and Boyd Nalder, who share the rare distinction of team-mates being joint league medalists.
Murphy and Nalder tied for this year's reserves McDonald Medal with 18 votes apiece and now have the chance to add a premiership medal.
Gisborne holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Golden Square this year, with their most recent meeting in the second semi-final two weeks ago when the Gardiner Reserve Bulldogs won by 14 points.
Gisborne is coached by Mark Lamplugh, while Golden Square will be led by Jamie Hogan.
Seniors - Strathfieldsaye v Gisborne (2.20pm).
Reserves - Gisborne v Golden Square (11.50am).
Under-18s - Sandhurst v Gisborne (9.15am).
