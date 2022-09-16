LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support local and head to one of these events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
A KIDS CONCERT
Take your family on a musical adventure with an interactive 'Kids Concert'.
This free event will feature Marist Brass musicians performing a diverse repertoire from children's cartoons, to film scores and more.
The Marist Academy of Brass (Youth Band) will also perform for the second time since they began learning earlier this year.
See Marist Brass Band here for updates.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 11am.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance next Saturday.
This event will feature music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome. If you wish come dressed in your footy team colours.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 8pm.
FAMILY HISTORY
This Bendigo Family History Group event will feature guest speaker Emma Flukes, CEO of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (formerly Cemetery Trust).
Emma will discuss the role they have in our community and what they've been doing within the family history space.
All interested persons welcome to attend.
Where: Bendigo Library, meeting room 1, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 2pm.
BLUES CLUB
The Union Street Blues Club is proud to be presenting three of Union Street's top bands for an afternoon of music.
The bands, Misty Road, Black Cat Bone, and Driving South will entertain attendees.
Tickets $5.
For more, Bill Makeham on 0499 989 066.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171 - 183 McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, from 1pm.
FOOTY NIGHT
Enjoy an evening of footy themed fun and dancing with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
Dressing up in your teams footy colours is welcome.
This event will feature CD music, a supper of footy favourites - party pies, cocktails frankfurts, biscuits, tea and coffee.
Admission $7, all welcome.
For more information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
ST PAUL'S PROMENADE
It's Proms time at St Paul's Cathedral Bendigo.
This year there will be three concerts on Sunday afternoon.
At 2pm there will be Baroque to Broadway with Peter Butler (piano) and Pamela Jackson (soprano); at 3.15pm Meryl Wilkinson (harp and voice) will perform beautiful melodies to soothe and excite the soul; and at 4.30pm there will be Bach to Ross Edwards with more in between, featuring Wil Rigby (flute) and Mollie Jenkins (piano).
There will be light refreshments between performances.
Admission: $10 per session or $25 for the day. School children admitted free.
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email stpaulsproms@hotmail.com
Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, from 2pm.
BENDICON 2022
Bendicon is back for 2022!
Held since 2014, this event is regional Victoria's premier pop culture show.
This show will feature cosplayers and cosplay competitions, comic books and their artists, authors, various stalls of pop culture and much more.
Where: Red Energy Arena, Inglis Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, 10am to 4pm.
HELP YOUR PLANET
What are you doing to help the planet this weekend?
Planet Aware September activities include The Repair Cafe, A Walk and Talk at Riley Street East Bendigo, and "Let's Talk About Food" at the Latrobe Arts Centre on Saturday.
Sunday's events are "Big Tree" bush picnic and the celebrated film, "Minefield".
Details of all events here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Throughout the month of September.
TINY HOUSE FESTIVAL
If you have been looking at buying a tiny house or you have an interest in the tiny house movement, then this event is for you.
This festival features commercial tiny house builders, DIY built tiny houses, vehicle conversions, materials and products, talks by expert guest speakers, a sustainability market, and food and coffee vendors.
For all details and to buy tickets, click here.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Ascot.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.
EXHIBITIONS
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
PRINTMAKERS' GARDEN OF IMAGINATION
The Printmakers' Garden of Imagination is an exhibition of prints by Goldfields Printmakers.
This exhibition shows works based on experiences of gardens and nature.
There will also be print-making workshops at the hub during September that you can participate in.
For further information: info@newsteadartshub.org
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Saturday and Sunday throughout September, 10am to 4pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SWING TO JAZZ
Come and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of Jazz with HOT B HINES. Cost: Just $20 per person (includes a delicious afternoon tea). Tickets must be pre-paid. Don't miss out!
All tickets are selling fast! Contact: Bill Knight 0438 323 454 melvabill@bigpond.com
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS COUNCIL
Explore September with Kimberley Furness and the Bendigo Writers Council.
Kimberley is passionate about celebrating female changemakers and has been recognized as one herself, winning the 2022 Victorian Agri Futures Rural Women's Award.
She has been a sub-editor and Journalist at The Bendigo Advertiser.
Kimberley will entertain us with Storytelling, Across Print, Social Media, and Audio.
All welcome.
Cost. $8. Hot supper provided.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room, Hargreaves Street. Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, September 28, 7pm to 9pm.
AUSTRALIAN FLOWER SHOW
Come and admire a huge display of native flowers all grown by members of the Australian Plants Society, Bendigo, in central Victorian gardens.
Purchase plants from specialist nurseries; books; garden accessories; art and more including a fantastic raffle!
Ask questions and even get a special price if you purchase a new membership at our show!
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email bendigo@apsvic.org.au
Admission: $5.00, School children admitted free.
Where: Victory College, Kairn Road, Strathdale, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 9.30am to 4pm.
SPRING FAIR
Enjoy a day out with this Spring Fair.
Matilda Vinnell enjoys participating in activities in 2021. Picture: Files.
This family event will include stalls of various bargains.
There will be exceptional collectables, delicious home grown produce, a wide variety of handcrafts, a great range of plants, tools at reasonable prices, books, DVD's and CD's for both adults and children, a $2 lucky dip and balloon sales for children.
There will also be men and women's clothing, accessories, art, sausage sizzles, hot and cold drinks and much more.
Limited parking for cars displaying a disability authorisation will be available at the front of St Luke's Church.
Cash sales are welcome, EFTPOS available on site.
Competitions are drawn at 1.30pm.
For further information, please contact Leonie 0400 143 995.
Where: St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 494 Napier Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 1, 9.30am to 1.30pm.
FLY FISHING EXPO
Woodend is set to host the Calder Fly Fishing Association Fly Fishing Expo in October.
The expo will promote the sport of fly fishing with many specialist equipment suppliers to showcase their goods in stalls.
Peak bodies such as the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Australian Casting Federation will be represented, along with guides such as Wilderness Fly Fishing.as well as a special not-for-profit group, Mending Casts, who promote fly fishing as a well-being therapy for people recovering from cancer.
If you're intrigued by the technique of fishing with a near weightless fly then this event will be your chance to watch up close and try casting and fly tying.
There will also be raffle tickets for a fly rod, fly tying vise and other prizes.
For further information and club updates, click here.
Where: Buffalo Sports Stadium, 1-29 Forest Street, Woodend.
When: Sunday, October 2, 10am to 4pm.
VEGECARIAN FESTIVAL
The Vegecareian Festival celebrates friends coming together to celebrate vegetarianism.
This festival shows how being vegetarian is of cultural and family significance in other communities and allows attendees to watch cooking demonstrations and sample dishes from all over the globe.
There is also a chance to learn benefits of a vegetarian diet.
Furry friends are welcome to be blessed by a Buddhist monk or nun at this event.
This event will also feature activities for children.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, October 1, 10am to 3pm.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
HEATHCOTE WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Heathcote Winegrowers Association (HWA) is thrilled to be welcoming back the Heathcote Wine & Food Festival.
The festival will see 40 Heathcote wine producers alongside local food vendors with expected crowds of 3500 people.
For further information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
