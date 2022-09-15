Rival coaches split on BFNL netball premiers

THEY'VE tried diligently all season to plot the downfall of BFNL netball grand finalists Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat and now rival coaches are having a tough time separating the two premiership contenders.
A poll of A-grade coaches has revealed an even split of predictions for Saturday's main event at the QEO.
None are anticipating a repeat of Sandhurst's blowout 39-goal second semi-final win over Kangaroo Flat from a fortnight ago, with most believing the clubs' round four match - won by the Dragons by one goal - to be a truer guide to the teams' closeness.
While her heart says the Roos, South Bendigo's Jannelle Hobbs is leaning towards Sandhurst continuing its golden premiership run in a close one.
"Ash Ryan is a huge loss for Flat and that could be the difference in the end," said Hobbs, a two-time premiership coach with the Roos in 2014 and 2016.
Gisborne's Tarryn Rymer believes the manner of last week's win over her team would give the Roos every confidence they could go on with the job.
"If they can play like they did (last Saturday) they can beat anyone," she said.
"We played both teams in finals and I think Flat are so strong; if they can move the ball as they did against us they give themselves every chance."
Highly impressed with what he saw from both clubs in his first season in the league, Castlemaine co-coach Gary Cooke also gave Sandhurst the edge.
"I'm thinking Sandhurst by three. They are very composed and disciplined and well-drilled," he said.
"Kangaroo Flat will take it right up to them, but I think the last loss to them will be fresh in their minds.
"I reckon it will come down to the last quarter and who makes the least amount of errors and who can force the most errors."
A premiership player with Kangaroo Flat, reappointed Golden Square coach Benita Swatton is sticking with her old club.
"Both are very strong sides, but I think Flat will have a point to prove after their previous loss to Sandhurst," she said.
Maryborough's Alicia Cassidy predicted an ultra-tight contest with 'maybe Sandhurst just' prevailing.
Strathfieldsaye's Steph Freemantle is willing to forgive the Roos' poor second semi-final showing against the Dragons and believes last week's fighting come-from-behind win against Gisborne is a truer guide to their chances.
"I think their performances throughout the year have been impressive and their ability to bounce back from their first finals loss shows that they are going into this weekend with the right mindset and some worthy confidence," she said.
Recovering from foot surgery this week, first-year Eaglehawk joint coach Elley Lawton picked a Sandhurst win.
"Sandhurst with a full team is pretty much unbeatable," she said.
"With Ash Ryan out, as was the case in the semi, I can't see Kangaroo Flat coming out on top."
Kyneton's Di Guest-Oakley selected Kangaroo Flat by two goals.
