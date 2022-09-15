Downsizing is always a tricky business - what do you keep? What do you throw away?
Trying to stage a festival showcasing the best ways to achieve that goal is apparently just as challenging.
Bendigo racecourse will be the venue this weekend for the 2022 Tiny House Festival Australia, the first since 2019.
Event director Darren Hughes said the 2020 and 2021 versions of the festival were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were eight days out from the event in March 2020 when (Victorian Premier) Daniel Andrews shut everything down," Mr Hughes said.
"We tried to run it in March 2021 but that was postponed to September and then got called off again.
"Exhibitors paid us for the 2020 event but didn't ask for their money back. They've stuck by us and just said 'let us know when it's on and we'll be there'.
"So this festival has been hanging over us for two-and-a-half years. It's been a long time between drinks."
READ MORE
Even when given the go ahead for this year's event, organisers have still been hit by a raft of issues to overcome.
Some of the tiny home companies don't have their display homes available to move on to the site, resulting in a few cancellations.
On top of that, organisers received a phone call this week from the Bendigo Jockey Club saying the festival could not use the lawn or grass areas at the racecourse due to the amount of rain the venue had received in recent days.
"That threw our site plan out the window and we've had to reorganise everything in a short amount of time," Mr Hughes said.
"The event is still going ahead but it will be a bit of fly by the seat of your pants."
Despite the setbacks, this weekend's festival still boasts displays of container homes, portable cabins, houses on wheels, guest speakers, commercial exhibitors, stalls and food and drink vendors.
"Everything we want to be on display will be on display," Mr Hughes said.
The first festival in 2019 attracted a crowd of 10,000 people across the two days. About 3000 tickets have been sold so far to this year's event, giving organisers confidence of a crowd of about 5000.
Mr Hughes said interest in tiny houses had grown in the past two years.
"Tiny houses are eco-friendly but to be honest, the main reason is cost," he said.
"The race for tiny houses really started when COVID hit. People were at home thinking 'what really makes me happy?' 'What fulfills me?' 'Am I on the right path?'
"They started to realise the big fancy home and car and other stuff was not the most important thing in the world. Family and experiences were more important.
"People realised they didn't need a half-a-million-dollar mortgage. A tiny house was a tool that could give them more time and better cash flow.
"If a person hates their jobs, with a tiny house they could take a lower paid job they actually loved and have more freedom with more disposable cash without that half-a-million-dollar mortgage. Less debt and less stress."
A professionally built tiny house could cost anywhere between $60,000 and $150,000 and sales have taken off in the wake of Australia's recent housing crisis.
"Builders I've spoken to around Australia are flat out," Mr Hughes said.
"All the tiny homes building companies have waiting lists as long as your arm.
"And it's not just for your own home. The whole Airbnb and short-term accommodation industry is booming."
The 2022 Tiny House Festival Australia is on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at the Bendigo racecourse from 10am to 5.30pm each day.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.