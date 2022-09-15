Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton to host inaugural junior classic and elite series this weekend

THE Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association is preparing for a very busy weekend.
Starting on Saturday, in conjunction with Badminton Victoria, the BEBA is co-hosting the inaugural Bendigo Junior Classic (September 17) and round three of the Protech Elite Series (September 17-18).
BEBA secretary Shaye Threlfall said the inaugural junior classic gave younger players the opportunity to compete at an elite level.
"The idea for the tournament is to run a junior event alongside the elite series to give the juniors a chance to get involved and also watch senior players in action," she said.
"With these kinds of opportunities we hope they learn from the experience which will overall help them expand on their own badminton careers.
The tournament will see new and intermediate players from primary school age right through to secondary compete across different divisions in an all-gendered singles and doubles competition.
BEBA president Sam Daykin said both tournaments would attract some of Australia's best badminton players.
"The Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association is excited to be hosting the first Bendigo Junior Classic and a tournament in the Protect Elite Series," he said.
"With over $6000 in prize money, this will see Australia's best badminton players come to Bendigo to challenge for this prestigious tournament."
The Protech Elite Series will showcase former Olympians, Commonwealth Games and aspiring state representatives competing against each other in the open-level tournament.
The competition includes A,B and C-Grade divisions who will all be in contention for a slice of the prize pool.
More than 80 players are entered to compete during the weekend.
As busy as it will be on the courts, it will be equally as challenging off the courts as the BEBA has rounded up all of its volunteers who will be working throughout the weekend.
"We're always super excited to host events at our stadium," Threlfall said.
"All of our members will be helping out during the weekend wherever we can to assist Badminton Victoria."
Also on offer throughout the weekend is the opportunity to take part in a line judging course.
No badminton experience is required as the one hour course covers all of the integral basics required for a line judging qualification.
The course will be held from 10am-11am on Saturday, with those who become qualified able to judge teams at the upcoming Bendigo International in October as well as the 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games.
Badminton Victoria executive general manager Tjitte Weistra said the weekend was shaping up to be one of the biggest on the calendar.
"Bendigo has proven to be an excellent city, host, and venue for key badminton events and I can't wait to see the top players in Australia descend on Bendigo once again for some fantastic badminton," he said.
