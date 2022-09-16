THERE'S been an almost 30 per cent surge in the number of sexual assaults reported across Greater Bendigo, according to Crime Statistics Agency data released on Thursday.
The CSA data yesterday shows the number of sexual assaults across Greater Bendigo rose from 392 to 509 in the 12 months to June 30.
The numbers are a stark contrast to those across the state, where serious and violent crimes were down 3.7 per cent in the overall number of crimes committed against another person.
In 2021, there were 10,973 total recorded offences in the Bendigo region, compared to this year's figure of 10,011, a modest 8.8 per cent decrease.
There was an overall drop in property and deception offences in the region - from 5094 in 2021 to 4600 this year. Drug-related offences also decreased, from 622 recorded offences last year to 425 this year.
There were 69 less public order and security offences recorded this year compared to last.
"Continued low crime rates are a positive sign as we move further away from the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, which we know impacted the ability for criminals to offend," Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Rick Nugent said.
In Mount Alexander, the total number of criminal offences recorded for the same period increased slightly - from 889 offences to 985. Property and deception offences also rose in the region - from 151 recorded crimes to 219 in 2022.
Crimes against the person, however, dropped in Mount Alexander from 139 to 108.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.