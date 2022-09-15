Bendigo Advertiser

Iconic Tan track to test athletes in Saturday's finale to XCR22 series

By Nathan Dole
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Buchanan.

ATHLETES will race the iconic Tan track at Melbourne's Botanical Gardens in Saturday's finale to Athletics Victoria XCR22 series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.