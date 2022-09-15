Iconic Tan track to test athletes in Saturday's finale to XCR22 series

ATHLETES will race the iconic Tan track at Melbourne's Botanical Gardens in Saturday's finale to Athletics Victoria XCR22 series.
Bendigo Region, aka Bats, has clinched four premiership wins, but is a great chance to add the under-20 women's and under-18 men's titles to the list.
Racing will start at 9am.
Relay format on the Tan will be each athlete completing a 3.8km leg of the track.
The Bats line-up for men's premier division will be led off by Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner Andy Buchanan.
Also in action will be Archie Reid, national under-18 10km cross-country gold and silver medallists Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgham, plus Brady Threlfall and Matt Buckell.
The Bats have won six of nine rounds for a tally of 98 points to lead Box Hill, 80; and Geelong, 72.
Bendigo has won division four men and will have Luke Crameri, Jake Delaney, Matt Heislers, Rory Flanagan and Glenn McMillan run the Tan.
The Bats will also aim to mark a 10th consecutive victory and unbeaten run in women's division four through the feats of Alice Wilkinson, Ingrid Woodward and Vanessa Bull.
Five points separate Geelong and Bendigo in the under-20 women's title race.
The Bats line-up for this round is Tullie Rowe, Phoebe Lonsdale and Tully Lang.
It's a closely-fought duel between Bendigo and Ballarat in the under-18s boys.
Bendigo will have Angus Macafee, Logan Tickell and Avery McDermid join forces in this clash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.