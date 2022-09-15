Bombers' Logan eyes strong VWFL premiership performance against Tigers

Bendigo footballer and the Essendon FC have another shot at winning the Victorian Wheelchair Football League 2022 premiership this weekend.
Bombers finished the regular season on the ladder in second place and will take on minor premiers in the Tigers this Sunday at the Boroondara Sports Complex.
Logan and the squad booked their tickets to the premiership match after a hard-fought win over Collingwood during the preliminary final last weekend.
With the scores level at 10.6 (66) to 9.12 (66) at the end of regular play, the match went into overtime.
Bombers buckled down in the additional quarter to keep their opponents to just two behinds, meanwhile scoring 20 points themselves.
Logan said the preliminary win had boosted overall team morale ahead of this Sunday's premiership decider.
"We were all really up and about after the preliminary," Logan said.
"Having been tied at the end of the regular game and to then get over the top of them during extra time was a big boost of confidence for the entire team."
The premiership shot comes after Essendon fell short in the grand final last year against Collingwood after the Magpies sealed the tournament with a last-minute goal, 9.5 (59) over 8.6 (54)
Now with the Tigers next, they need to avoid a repeat of their round 12 loss this year where they were down by 52 points.
"We weren't at our full strength that match and with a few back on the team this week we should be able to get on top of them."
Despite the round 12 loss, in that same game Logan reached triple digits after scoring his 100th goal of the season.
Breaking the 100-goal barrier wasn't a statistic Logan set out to achieve, but as each round of the season came by, his tally continued to edge closer and closer.
Another added highlight was having Essendon Football Club veteran Matthew Lloyd on the sidelines cheering Logan on as he reached the century milestone.
2022 also marks the EFC's 150th anniversary and as Logan believes.
"There's no better time to win a grand final," he said
