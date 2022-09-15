Reunion to relive Bendigo College of Advanced Education soccer years

FORMER players from the now defunct Bendigo College of Advanced Education football club will get together later this month.
Initially formed as the Bendigo Institute of Technology and later being renamed the Bendigo College of Advanced Education, the club played in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League from 1971-85, with a reunion to be held on the weekend of September 24-25.
The club won its first silverware in 1974 when it was victorious in the Knock Out Cup with a 4-3 win over Strathdale on the QEO.
Events planned for the weekend include a reunion dinner at the All Seasons from 6pm on the Saturday night, followed by a mini walking football tournament to be held at the La Trobe University sports field on the Sunday morning which has attracted five teams.
The reunion weekend is being co-ordinated by Siggy Nowak who joined the team in 1975, with more than 50 former players having committed to attend.
"The reunion is obviously a wonderful opportunity for players getting on in years to reunite and relive old times," Nowak said this week.
"Many of the players are very excited to be coming back to Bendigo to reunite with old friends. The 1970s and 1980s were formative years for the BASL and the event will provide a great opportunity to catch up with ex players, life members and past BASL administrators.
"The organising committee is particularly delighted that we are able to bring so many players together to play walking football on the Sunday. Walking football is a sport that is rapidly growing in popularity throughout Australia and the rest of the world."
Nowak, who is now based in Brisbane, has recently returned from representing Australia in the Walking Football World Cup in Florence.
"It's great that the walking football game allows older players like myself at the age of 74 to continue to play well beyond our twilight years," Nowak said.
Walking football is described as a "small-sided, low-impact, modified version" aimed at keeping people aged over 50 involved in soccer.
BCAE folded in 1985 following an exit of senior players.
