A partnership between a university and central Victorian hospital will bring new medical equipment to the region sooner.
Bendigo is set to benefit from a new acceleration program to fast-track the development of medtech products thanks to a $260,000 bond between the University of Melbourne and Bendigo Health.
It will be the first time the program expands to regional Victoria, following successful partnerships led by the University of Melbourne with Western Health and the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Bendigo Health research and innovation director Angela Crombie being involved in this collaboration would keep the region's interests at its heart.
"Our regional clinicians understand the unmet health needs of our community and this collaboration offers the chance to translate their ideas into practical care solutions," she said.
Previous partnerships led to the creation of the 'McMonty by MediHood', a personal ventilator hood for hospital beds and the 'Stroke Rapid Diagnostic Test' - a tool that allows paramedics and clinicians to quickly determine the cause of a stroke and help them decide whether to administer life-saving treatment.
"It's important regional communities like Bendigo share the benefits of our investments in medtech innovation that are creating jobs and improving the lives of people worldwide," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
Backed by the state government's Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre, the program will bring together clinicians, researchers, engineers and manufacturers to support medtech projects across the hospital - it will be fully run by Bendigo Health after 12 months.
"This investment is recognition of the skills and talent we have to develop innovative healthcare products right here in Bendigo," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
The Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre is a $20 million government initiative to support the growth of medical technology manufacturing in the state.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
