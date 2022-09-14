Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo RSL ceremony recognises Australians who served with United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo District RS Sub-Branch president Peter Swandale at the ceremony for peacekeepers on Wednesday night. Picture by Chris Pedler

A CEREMONY has recognised the efforts of thousands of Australian soldiers who have served with United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.