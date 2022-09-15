WITH the BFNL grand final just around the corner, the Bendigo Advertiser thought why not take you down memory road with finals from past.
The mega gallery features pictures of the previous 10 years of grand finals, with the obvious exclusion of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Addy photographers Darren Howe and Noni Hyett will be ready to capture all the 2022 action tomorrow so make sure you don't miss a thing.
Want to read more about the BFNL?
All images featured in the above gallery are available to purchase from our office: 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo or by emailing astrid.michael@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.