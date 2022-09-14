Castlemaine opens up senior coaching position for 2023 season

CASTLEMAINE is opening up its senior coaching position with Don Moran's contract having expired.
Moran has coached the Magpies for the past three years, but has only completed one full season given 2020 was entirely wiped out because of COVID and 2021 was incompleted, again because of COVID.
"We've had a discussion with Don where we said we want to open up our avenues and see where that goes, but by all means we're happy to continue (with Moran) if that's the scenario," Castlemaine president Caleb Kuhle said on Wednesday.
"We don't want to discount what Don has done and his legacy at the club because he has done a fantastic job coming in when he did.
"It takes a gutsy person to get on what was effectively a ship that has sunk, patch the hole and get us back on course and Don has done a great job in that regard and we are very appreciative of his time and effort, and also that of his family and friends who have come along for the journey.
"We hope that whatever happens the relationship continues because Don is a local person and a premiership player with our club."
Moran took over as coach after the Magpies in 2019 had finished 0-18 with a percentage of 24.9%.
Following the abandoned 2020 season the Magpies were 0-12 with a percentage of 16.5 in 2021 before improving to 2-16 and almost doubling their percentage to 31.7% this year.
By finishing ninth this year it's the first time the Magpies have avoided the Bendigo league's wooden spoon since 2017.
"The decision to open up the position is purely due process, which is something I've been quite firm on since the beginning of my tenure," Kuhle said.
"No-one is bigger than the club and everyone is under review every year, including myself.
"The contract has expired and we believe we can't just give a position over, it has to be done properly. You could say that's harsh, but it's how a business is run and you have to do your due process.
"We made the conscious decision to wait until the season ended for us because if you're talking to potential suitors while someone is still in the job you have effectively pushed that person out and that's not what we've done.
"We're actively going out starting now and would hope to have an appointment in mid to late October.
"You can't rest on your laurels in football and we feel this is something we have to do."
Moran has a strong link with Castlemaine as not just a senior coach, but also as a member of the club's 1992 premiership team.
"I'm still interested in the job... the club has obviously opened it up to see what interest is in it," Moran said.
"That's the direction the club has decided to go, so we will see how it unfolds."
Kuhle said he had no preference for a playing or non-playing coach to lead the Magpies in 2023.
"In my opinion it's whoever is the best person for the position whether it be a playing or a non-playing coach," Kuhle said.
"I wouldn't have anything against either or as both have their pros and cons."
Meanwhile, in Loddon Valley league news, Bridgewater abandoned its appeal of midfielder Alex Pollock's two-game striking suspension that ruled him out of last Saturday's grand final.
The Mean Machine were unsuccessful in having an appeal convened before the grand final and were to have it heard on Tuesday night.
However, Bridgewater and AFL Victoria reached an agreement to abandon the appeal.
Pollock's suspension stemmed from the preliminary final when he was found guilty of striking Pyramid Hill's Steve Gunther.
Bridgewater suffered a 94-point loss to Marong in the grand final.
