Medals galore for Maiden Gully YCW's Phoenix Pointon

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:24am, first published 3:08am
Maiden Gully YCW's Phoenix Pointon played in LVFNL premierships in B-grade and C-grade on the weekend and was adjudged best on court in both grand finals, giving her a haul of four medals on the day. Picture: Kieran Iles

TO DESCRIBE Maiden Gully YCW netballer Phoenix Pointon's finish to LVFNL grand final day as a fairytale almost seems like an understatement.

