Medals galore for Maiden Gully YCW's Phoenix Pointon

TO DESCRIBE Maiden Gully YCW netballer Phoenix Pointon's finish to LVFNL grand final day as a fairytale almost seems like an understatement.
Never in her wildest imagination could the 18-year-old midcourter have scripted a more perfect day.
On a big day for the club, which won all five grand finals it contested on its home courts at Marist College on Saturday, Pointon was a premiership player in two of them.
She also won the best on court medal in both games, giving her a haul of four medallions for the afternoon.
It was the icing on the cake of a brilliant season for Pointon, who started the year in B-grade before slipping back into C-grade, while making occasional appearances in the higher grade.
Along the way, she finished third in the C-grade league best and fairest with 20 votes, five behind the winner, Marong's Taylor Nadort.
She also polled three votes in the B-grade medal won by team-mate Jarrenhy Webb.
While the C-grade flag win was no surprise, with the Eagles completing an undefeated season, B-grade's premiership win was anything but predictable.
Maiden Gully YCW came from third spot and was well beaten by Bridgewater in the opening week of finals, before recovering to win three straight games and claim their revenge on the Mean Machine with an eight-goal win.
In Pointon's own words, it was simply 'unbelievable'.
"The last time C-grade played them (Bridgewater) we went into overtime, so it was a tough fight and in B-grade we hadn't beaten Bridgewater all season," she said.
"It's amazing to come out on grand final day and get both wins and for the club to do what it's done.
"I think we just wanted it more - it was great to see our crowd getting behind us," she added in reference to B-grade's win.
Hailed by her team-mates and coaches as a consummate team player, Pointon said her best on court medal wins were bonuses to the two things she craved most on grand final day.
"I don't play to try and get best on (court) or anything like that, I play because of the girls - it's a team sport," she said.
"I just want to do my part to help whichever team I'm playing in to get the win.
"That's all I had the intention of doing (on Saturday), getting that win at the end of it and a premiership."
Pointon, who has played netball since her primary school days when she was coached by her mum at California Gully, has been at Maiden Gully YCW for the past two seasons.
It has quickly become her sporting home.
"The girls are what I love about it here, there's not a single girl I wouldn't want to be out there on the court with," said Pointon, a first-year physiotherapy student at La Trobe University.
"Whether you are in their team or not, they are so up and about and around you."
