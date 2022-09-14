Tarnagulla's Strictly Vintage Fair on Sunday - the first in five years - attracted more than 700 people to the tiny goldfields town.
Southern Loddon Tourism Inc staged the event which saw Commercial Road lined with vintage cars and caravans from the 1920s to the 1970s.
Visitors browsed an array of stalls set up on the footpaths under Tarnagulla's distinctive historic verandahs.
The beautifully restored Victoria Theatre - where Dame Nellie Melba and Lola Montez have performed - housed a display on local history as well as a sumptuous high tea.
Event co-ordinator Frances Clarke said visitors came from all over Victoria - Melbourne, the Western District and Gippsland as well as from around the Bendigo region.
"It was huge, amazing, a really big day," she said.
Among the highlights was the high tea and the children's games such as egg and spoon, three-legged and sack races.
The interactive vintage fashion parade featured designs from the 1940s to 1980s with every item containing a back story that entrants had to make up on the spot.
The CFA sold 800 sausages on the day for its barbecue along with eggs and bacon rolls.
Ms Clarke said the vintage fair would definitely return next year, bigger and better than ever.
"it needs to be different every year with added attractions," she said.
"the first planning meeting is this week. We're all very enthusiastic and we're thankful for everyone who supported us."
