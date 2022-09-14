Bendigo Advertiser
First Tarnagulla Strictly Vintage Fair in five years a raging success

By David Chapman
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Vintage cars and caravans from the 1920s to the 1970s lined the main street in Tarnagulla for the Strictly Vintage Fair. Pictures were supplied.

Tarnagulla's Strictly Vintage Fair on Sunday - the first in five years - attracted more than 700 people to the tiny goldfields town.

