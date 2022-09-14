Anyone who has taken out a library book only to forgot it until years later can fret no more as Goldfields Libraries has officially scrapped its late fees.
While the change was implemented on July 1 the library service hasn't charged overdue fines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldfields Libraries CEO Mark Hands said.
"Since we've advertised the fact that there aren't any fines, we've had books returned that we estimate to be maybe 10 to 15 years old," he said.
"And that's been really terrific because it really means that someone is coming back to the library and feeling comfortable in returning those books and borrowing again, which is what we want."
Instead of accruing fines, members will not be able to borrow or reserve if they have items more than 21 days overdue on their account. Charges will still apply for lost or damaged items.
Historical fines have also been wiped from borrower's cards.
Mr Hands said Goldfields Libraries is proud to join the growing number of public libraries no longer charging late fees for overdue items.
"We value people using the library and feeling comfortable coming back to the library rather than chasing them with fines on overdue books," he said.
The impact of removing the fine has been minimal with the cost pretty easily absorbed.
Mr Hands said the cost of books has become much more accessible and affordable and the decision was more about what was good for the community and making people feel welcome.
"The traditional kind of approach is saying the collection is really precious, we kind of shifted that to saying well, the people coming in the door are really precious," he said.
The Goldfields Libraries has 65,000 members with between 250 and 280,000 readily available items.
"Public libraries are all about providing free and universal access to information," Mr Hands said.
"A small fine just because you returned a library book a few days late shouldn't be a barrier to library access, but for some, it is.
"Removing fines means everyone can enjoy the library without worry, borrow as many books and DVDs as they can carry, and keep coming back for more."
Castlemaine Library manager Jess Saunders said the move to cut fines was a significant step.
"It's a big step for us, and a really significant one," she said.
"Library fines are a financial barrier for many people, and we'd like to make access free for everyone, so I'm happy they're finally gone!"
To find out more information, visit ncgrl.vic.gov.au/nofines
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
