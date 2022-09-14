Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Goldfields Libraries CEO Mark Hands cuts late fees

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:42am, first published September 14 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldfield Libraries CEO Mark Hands has celebrated cutting late fees. Picture by Noni Hyett

Anyone who has taken out a library book only to forgot it until years later can fret no more as Goldfields Libraries has officially scrapped its late fees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.