Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's third concert of the season on Sunday has been hailed a resounding success with attention now turning to a rousing final concert in December.
Pianist Adam McMillan's virtuoso performance of Rachmaninoff's complex Piano Concerto No.3 in D minor, Op 30 stunned the audience with conductor Luke Severn providing the perfect conduit between pianist and orchestra.
David Kennedy, who runs a classical music program on Phoenix FM Community Radio, was glowing in his praise.
He said the BSO received "rapturous applause for their exciting performance".
"The applause was so overwhelming - the audience got to their feet - that it didn't stop until the pianist said he would play an encore," Mr Kenndy said.
"Cellist Beth Penington added another special delight with her loving performance of Tchaikovsky's Nocturne for cello and orchestra.
"Tchaikovsky's fifth symphony delivered its raw power and emotion again thanks to the stirring performance by the orchestra and conductor.
"What a way to be lifted up by the notes of the heroic ending to the fifth.
"People were so excited, so impressed and delighted. The whole event was just colossal."
The BSO now has a few weeks off before rehearsals begin for its end of year concert in December featuring Beethoven's ninth symphony.
The inaugural Symphonia Choralis Festival will be held at Ulumbarra Theatre featuring some 200 choristers from all over Victoria and world-renowned soloists.
