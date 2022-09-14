Bendigo Advertiser
Standing ovation for Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's second sell-out concert of the year

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
Another sold out and triumphant performance for the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe.

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's third concert of the season on Sunday has been hailed a resounding success with attention now turning to a rousing final concert in December.

