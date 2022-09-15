STUDENTS are already over half way through their 2022 school year and that means that the spring school holidays are imminent.
These holidays run from September 17 to October 2, 2022.
We have put together a list of just some of the family and children-friendly activities taking place throughout these holidays with both free and paid events.
Take your whole family on a musical adventure with an interactive concert perfect for kids of all ages and their parent/guardians.
Our 'Kids Concert' will feature Marist Brass musicians performing a diverse range of repertoire from childrens' cartoons and TV, to film scores and more.
The Marist Academy of Brass (Youth Band) will also feature in the line-up, performing for the second time since they began learning earlier this year.
This is a free event and children are encouraged to attend.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 11am.
Head along to an event where you can create a self-portrait avatar featuring all the great things that you love about yourself.
This workshop will include inspiring stories and hands-on activities.
Suitable for those aged seven to 12. Bookings required, click here.
Where: Eaglehawk Library, Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday, September 17, 10am to 11am.
As part of the school holiday program, the Castlemaine Library will be featuring a movie matinee with the film Coco, rated PG.
This movie is about Miguel who finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead, following a series of mysterious events. Along the way, he meets a charming trickster, Hector, and together they set off on a journey.
Suitable for those aged five to 12.
Where: Castlemaine Library, Barker Street, Castlemaine.
When: Tuesday, September 20, 2pm to 3.30pm.
Enjoy a movie with your local library and celebrate all things bees with Bee Movie, rated G.
This film features Barry, a worker bee stuck in a job making honey. Barry sues humans when he learns they've been stealing bees' nectar.
Suitable for all ages and families. No bookings required. .
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, September 21, 10.30am to noon.
Learn to create a character from basic materials and then bring them to life using stop-motion.
All materials and devices will be supplied.
Suitable for those aged 10 to 12 years.
Where: Eaglehawk Library, Sailors Gully Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Tuesday, September 27, 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
Celebrate the beginning of your school holidays with BendiGLOW Youth Fest.
This event is an all-ages music and skate festival.
There will be performances from Melbourne based The Last Martyr, Some Heard Trouble, Frank Bell and the Forced Epiphany, The Dream Dilemma, Pasquito and many more.
This event is has free entry before 6pm - $5 at the door after 6pm.
For further information, email: yobendigo@gmail.com or phone 5434 6000.
Where: 16 Simpsons Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday, September 17, 2pm to 9pm.
Head to the Discovery Science and Technology Centre these school holidays for wacky science.
Attendees can enjoy a science show, the wonders of space in the planetarium and many other activities.
For further information and for tickets, click here.
Where: Discovery Centre, Railway Place, Bendigo.
When: Throughout the school holidays, various session times.
In partnership with the Victorian Youth Fest 2022, the Dragon City Roller Derby is proud to be hosting a day dedicated to junior roller derby.
Juniors of all abilities have the chance to take part in activities and fun.
There will also be a come and try event.
For further information, email: dcrdlearntoskate@gmail.com or click here.
Gold coin donation entry.
Where: Holmes Road, North Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 25, noon to 6pm.
Enjoy a day out with this Spring Fair.
This family event will include stalls of various bargains.
There will be exceptional collectables, delicious home grown produce, a wide variety of handcrafts, a great range of plants, tools at reasonable prices, books, DVD's and CD's for both adults and children, a $2 lucky dip and balloon sales for children.
There will also be men and women's clothing, accessories, art, sausage sizzles, hot and cold drinks and much more.
Limited parking for cars displaying a disability authorisation will be available at the front of St Luke's Church.
Cash sales are welcome, EFTPOS available on site.
Competitions are drawn at 1.30pm.
For further information, please contact Leonie 0400 143 995.
Where: St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 494 Napier Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 1, 9.30am to 1.30pm.
Weekdays in during the school holidays, Bendigo Pottery hosts workshops which are suitable for all ages.
There is a Decorating Workshop, where attendees can decorate a plate, mug or bowl with their own design and Wheel Throwing Lessons, where attendees can make a pot on the wheel under the guidance of knowledgable staff.
There is no age restrictions for the decorating workshop however attendees much be a minimum age of six to attend the wheel throwing.
$30 per person per session.
Bookings are essential, phone 5448 4404.
Where: Bendigo Pottery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Various session times and dates available.
Get ready for Pinot & Picasso's new creative experience school holidays.
Decked Out is an exciting new concept to Pinot & Picasso, created by Australian Artist, Mitch Revs.
Decked Out was created from Mitch's passion to inspire the next generation to be creative, active and develop self-expression. It is tailored to children aged eight and up.
The aim of the workshop is to empower creativity, and what better way to do this than for the young ones to design their own skateboard.
The guided workshop will run for two hours, beginning with a design activity - encouraging children to put their ideas onto paper and then bringing them to life.
With only two sessions on offer this September and limited spots in each, tickets will not last long.
Book tickets here.
Where: Pinot & Picasso, Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Various sessions throughout the school holidays.
All inquiries can be directed to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or by phoning 5434 4470.
