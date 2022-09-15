SELECTION NIGHT: BFNL senior, reserves, under-18 grand final teams

MORE FOOTBALL: Bendigo Advertiser FootyHQ
STRATHFIELDSAYE has named an extended squad of 23 for Saturday's BFNL grand final against Gisborne at the QEO.
The Storm have been forced to make one change with young defender Mitch Hallinan to miss with a knee injury suffered in the second semi-final win over the Bulldogs a fortnight ago.
Midfielder Riley Wilson returns after missing the second semi-final with a knee injury, while Bendigo Pioneer-listed Bode Stevens has also been brought into the squad.
Gisborne has made one change to its victorious preliminary final team, with the Bulldogs also losing a defender.
Jake Normington will miss with a hamstring injury, with ruckman/forward Ben Eales coming into the side that beat Golden Square by two points.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: H. Conway, J. Neylon, J. Mayes
HB: S. Geary, L. Ratcliffe, P. Blandford
C: B. Slater, H. Lawrence, J. Moorhead
HF: L. Gill, R. Wilson, J. Schischka
F: C. Ernst, K. Geary, L. Sharp
R: M. Pilcher, C. McCarty, D. Clohesy
Int: B. Stevens, R. Clarke, B. Lester, B. Alexander, T. Bennett
In: R. Wilson, B. Stevens
Out: M. Hallinan (knee)
GISBORNE
B: J. Reaper, L. Rodgers, Z. Vescovi
HB: S. Graham, J. Owen, L. Spear
C: S. Bell-Bartels, M. Weber, B. Bernacki
HF: E. Minns, E. Foreman, J. Scanlon
F: M. Panuccio, P. McKenna, J. Kemp
R: B. Blake, N. Doolan, F. Lakey
Int: M. Cassidy, B. Eales, M. Merrett, L. Ellings
In: B. Eales
Out: J. Normington (hamstring)
11.50am Saturday at QEO.
GISBORNE
B: R. Nicol, E. Bretherton, H. Manders
HB: M. Jinkins, J. McDonald, A. Brancatisano
C: F. Schipano, L. Weber, M. McDonald
HF: H. Simpson, H. Doricic, M. Steinbach
F: H. Thomas, J. Vernon, D. Davie
R: J. Murphy, B. Nalder, D. Weaver
Int: L. Thiner, L. Shore, T. Fraser, C. Young
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: S. Burke, S. Pellegrino, Z. Holmes
HB: J. Threlfall, H. Burke, N. Ross
C: C. Draper, D. Barrett, B. James
HF: A. Jenkyn, D. Hird, J. Sampson
F: W. Thrum, B. Eaton, W. Lee
R: T. Rayner, D. Norris, L. Humphrey
Int: P. Symons, K. Shelton, N. Simpson, B. Parkes
Emg: C. Cox
9.15am Saturday at QEO.
SANDHURST
Louis Banfield, Luke Salvador, Wilson Butler, Joshua Gillies, Thomas Farrelly, Oliver Morris, Thaine Bake, Xavier Austin, Archer Day-Wicks, Seb Collins, Ryan Domaille, Sebastian Morris, Archer Patterson, Wilson Robertson, Charlie Whitsed, Nash Dignan, Timothy Long, Alex Carr, Tobie Travaglia, Mason Hartland, Declan Delaney, Dayten Uerata
GISBORNE
Sam Simpson, Darcy Young, Jarrod Ainsworth, Darcy Lockens, Kne Minns, Matthew Barake, Kane Paterson, Jack Ryan, James Gentles, James Fox, Spencer Jones, Jesse Evans, Phoenix James, Shane Clough, Samuel Wilson, Oscar Schnoor, Zach Paterson, Cameron Freake, Harry Luxmoore, Connor Bills, Brodie Andrews, Jackson Kerr
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.