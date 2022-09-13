A memento from the race that stops the nation will be dropping in to northern Victoria later this month.
The Annual Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will be showcased in two locations around Echuca on September 30 and October 1.
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller said council was excited to host an afternoon of family fun centred around the Cup.
"On the Friday, Hopwood Gardens will be abuzz with pony rides, face painting, a selection of racing-themed activities including sack races, egg and spoon races, and lots of other games for the kids," she said.
"Two time winning jockey of the Melbourne Cup and 7 Sport mounted interviewer John Letts will be part of the formalities on the day, along with award winning homegrown Echuca trainer Gwenda Johnstone.
"You can experience a piece of Australian history, and of course, get the kids involved in these free school holiday activities.
"Super class Southern 80 boat 'Sapphire' will also be joining in the celebrations, although unfortunately with the high river levels, won't be taking to the water."
The activities will be running on the Friday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.
On October 1, the Cup will venture to the Aquatic Reserve for the Echuca Farmer's Market at 8.30am.
Mayor Weller said one lucky community member would be involved in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the Cup.
OTHER STORIES
"You can go in the draw to win a unique prize thanks to a competition we have running," she said.
"John Letts and our lucky winner will cruise the streets of Echuca Moama in Flash Fairlane's red convertible Fairlane, holding the Melbourne Cup.
"You'll be featured in photos and promotional material right across the country."
Go to council's Facebook page and place your comment on the competition post to enter.
"It's not every day that you get to have a photo with the Melbourne Cup," Mayor Weller said.
"I encourage the community to make the most of this amazing experience and join us in welcoming the Melbourne Cup Tour to Echuca."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.