GISBORNE star Maddy Stewart admits she went into last Sunday's Betty Thompson Medal count with no thoughts or preconceptions of winning the BFNL's highest individual netball honour for a second time.
That is despite being widely considered by many rivals as the premier player in one of the state's strongest netball competitions.
Stewart, who first won the award in 2018 following a succession of top-three finishes in previous seasons, was clearly humbled by the award win, not to mention a little shocked.
"To be honest, I actually thought I had a much better season in 2018," she said.
"2018 we lost the granny, and this year we had a really good shot until (Saturday), so pretty similar team efforts.
"But I thought there'd probably be a couple of other girls pinching votes this year.
"I probably thought I had a better year in 2018, but (I received) more votes this year, so who knows."
Less of a surprise for Stewart, who won with 29 votes, were the familiar names challenging her for the honour, with Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori only three votes behind, two ahead of Sandhurst's Meg Williams (24), with another former winner Ashley Ryan, from Kangaroo Flat, fourth on 22.
She hailed Roos centre Sartori as a deserved runner-up and would not have been the least surprised to have seen her BFNL team-mate take out the award.
The star defender acknowledged the influx of player talent into the league over the past two seasons, especially this year, which has significantly bolstered the BFNL's already high-standing.
It was not the ending to their season Stewart envisaged.
"In 2018, I coached a losing (17-and-under) granny and played in a losing one. That was disappointing," she said.
"(Last Saturday) was so disappointing. We were obviously up at three quarter time and had a few things happen in the last quarter.
"With Kangaroo Flat, we know you can never stop against them, they are such a good team and deserving winners in the end.
"But we turn our attention to this week. We've got six teams out of eight in grannys; three in football and three in netball, so that's pretty exciting.
"We're disappointed for us, but really excited for the other teams. We'll get around everyone and hopefully, we'll be celebrating this time next Sunday."
In netball, the Bulldogs will be represented on grand final day in A-reserve and B-reserve against Sandhurst and 17-and-under against Kangaroo Flat.
With only one BFNL A-grade premiership alongside their name, despite being perennial contenders, Stewart lives in hope that the Bulldogs will rectify that as quickly as possible.
As a two-time Betty Thompson Medal winner, she joins a select group of stars to have won the league's A-grade best and fairest award twice.
They include her long-time Gisborne team-mate Tiana Newman (2009 and 2013), Carol Sing (1992 and 1996), Rosanne Walgers (1995 and 1997), Kris Greene (2002 and 2003), Brianna Dalrymple-Monro (2011 and 2016) and Heather Oliver (2015 and 2017).
Stewart is honoured to be considered among such highly-esteemed company.
"I probably haven't thought too much about it, I didn't think I was any chance to win," she said.
"Those players are special names.
"I'm very lucky to have played with Bri and Ollie and pretty much all my netball at Gisborne has been played with Tiana.
"It was hard not playing with Tiana (who played only a handful of games at the start of the season) this year, but she will be back next year after having her first baby."
Asked for her opinion on Saturday's grand final, Stewart deemed Kangaroo Flat capable of carrying their preliminary form and momentum into Saturday's premiership decider against Sandhurst.
"Had you asked us last week, we would have said Sandhurst, but after (last Saturday), I think Flat have every chance to beat them," she said.
"They match up pretty well against each other and I don't see Flat having a poor game like they did (in the semi-final).
"Because they beat us I am going to say Flat, but it's going to be a great game. Both teams would be deserving winners and both are awesome teams.
"I wish it was us there, but it will be a really good game to watch."
