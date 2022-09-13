Four years after winning a prize that included an exhibition in central Bendigo, Kelsey Macdonald unveiled her work.
Then a second-year visual arts student, Macdonald has now finished her degree with her exhibition a neat endpoint on her time at La Trobe University Bendigo.
"It feels really good (to have it up)," she said. "It was really exciting when my course coordinator said 'do you want to like do your exhibition? The space has come up again'."
Macdonald created the new exhibition - Companion - is on display at Exhibit B in the Bendigo Bank Central building until September 18.
which explores the theme of loneliness caused by illness and social isolation - something many experienced during the coronavirus lockdowns.
It features three photographs of Macdonald and her brother as well as two creatures that are designed as surrogate companions.
"My younger brother and I are very close but during COVID I think a lot of people felt very isolated from their family," she said. "Everyone was in different places, isolating themselves, so it's kind of just about reconnecting with people.
"It wasn't so much about the pandemic it was because I was so interested in how everyone was trying to find their way back to the relationships they had before."
Macdonald said she wouldn't have had the confidence to put on her exhibition without the support of her teachers
"They they helped me put on the exhibition and a tech from the uni came and helped me set it all up," she said. "I never felt confident enough to put an exhibition without having learnt from them."
Coming from a creative family, Macdonald fell in love with Bendigo when came to interview for her place at La Trobe.
"When I came for an interview at the university here (in Bendigo) it was almost on a whim," she said. "(But) I fell in love with the city immediately. I just loved the whole feel of Bendigo.
"I studied art in high school and I did a couple of classes at Melbourne Uni in painting and other stuff. I just loved the whole culture of it all and I just I loved making things.
"I loved painting and there was so many things I wanted to learn and explore from amazing artists who have decided to become lecturers, teachers."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
