UPDATE: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed the reported fire was a smoking car.
EARLIER: A fire has broken out in Woodstock West on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services are currently en route to the blaze along Bendigo-Maryborough Road.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the fire was reported at about 7.45am between Shelbourne and Laanecoorie.
It is unclear how serious the fire is or whether there will be any road access issues.
More to come.
Good morning, Bendigo, Chris Pedler here welcoming you to your Wednesday with some rain forecast by the Bureau Meteorology.
In Bendigo, a top of 17 degrees is expected along with a 90 per cent chance of rain between two and six millimetres.
Castlemaine can expect similar rainfall and a top of 16 while further north in Echuca will reach 19 and see be between 1 and 4mm.
The showers will be most likely in the late afternoon and evening.
The extra rain comes as BOM declared a La Nina event is underway in the Pacific Ocean and communities in eastern Australia should be prepared for above-average rainfall over spring and early summer.
On Thursday, there will be a 95 per cent chance of rain in Bendigo with 5 to 10mm expected.
The wet weather will continue on Friday when Bendigo can expect between 8 and 10mm, Echuca between 5 and 8mm, and Castlemaine between 8 and 15mm.
