Champion club honour a reward for Gisborne's hard work

In December, 2015, Gisborne Football Netball Club's dwindling membership and volunteer base forced the club to hold a "Call to Action Day".
The long-term viability of the club was in question if the Bulldogs couldn't increase membership and volunteer numbers.
Fast forward seven years and Gisborne is the BFNL's champion club for 2022.
While the champion club award is based on success on the football field and netball court, winning football and netball games doesn't happen without stability in all aspects of the club.
That's what made Gisborne's champion club award so special to club president John Wood.
"It's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes,'' Wood said.
"It takes a lot of work to get eight teams up and running each week, and then to have eight teams really competitive, there's a lot that goes on off the field and court.
"You have to have a good, stable club.
"We're lucky we have a great group of coaches and you can see that everyone is having a lot of fun.
"Obviously, when you're winning games footy/netball clubs are great places to be around, but you still have to build to that point.
"All the hard work from the volunteers to have the club in a position where the coaches are in a position where they can just concentrate on what they have to do is so important.
"Everyone is on the same page and it's a great environment to be around."
From having few volunteers in 2015, the Bulldogs now have a strong group that keep things ticking off the field.
"When we have home games there's a group that is at the ground from 7.30 in the morning,'' Wood said.
"There's work to be done, but there's a lot of banter and we have a lot of fun at the same time.
"What I love, and it's leadership driven, the players are always thankful of the work the volunteers do.
"The players acknowledge the volunteers and that means a lot to them, not that they want recognition, but a thank-you from the players creates a great environment."
The Bulldogs have six teams in grand finals on Saturday - three football and three netball.
"It's hard to get one team into a grand final, so to get six teams in is a great effort,'' Wood said.
"We're coming up against some great opposition on Saturday and we're going to have to play at our best.
"It would be nice to come home with at least one premiership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.