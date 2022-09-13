When Jake Moorhead was making the drive from his Melbourne home to Bendigo on Sunday evening to attend the Michelsen Medal, he had one medal in mind.
Later that night when he was making the return journey with the Michelsen Medal on the passenger seat next to him he still had one medal in mind.
On both trips it wasn't the Michelsen Medal.
Moorhead's steely focus revolves around one medal and one medal only - a premiership medal.
The Strathfieldsaye star will lead the Storm midfield group into battle against Gisborne in Saturday's BFNL grand final.
"It hasn't really sunk in and, to be honest, I won't think about it until next week,'' Moorhead said of his Michelsen Medal success.
"I've never been one for worrying about myself. I'm locked in for this Saturday and I can't wait to get out there with the boys.
"I've been through a few grand final weeks and they're the best weeks to be a part of."
Saturday will be Moorhead's fourth senior grand final, having played in three straight with the Storm from 2017-2019.
He has a 2-1 record and would dearly love to make it three flags on Saturday.
"Our belief every year is that we have the team to succeed,'' Moorhead said.
"This year has been a little different in that we've had six or seven players out most weeks and we didn't get close to our best team on the park until late in the year.
"The depth of the league has been really good as well this year, with some awesome teams around.
"Gisborne has been the best side all year and it will be a huge challenge for us on Saturday because they have a lot of weapons.
"Internally, we believe that if we play the way we want to play the result will look after itself. Hopefully, it will be a good game."
He averaged 36 possessions per game in 16 home and away matches.
The humble 25-year-old was quick to share the limelight with his Storm team-mates.
"We have a very deep midfield and everyone in that group has their role to play,'' Moorhead said.
"Understanding my role in the team and performing that role as best I can is what I try to do each week.
"We have a good mix of old and young in the midfield group.
"Cal McCarty has had an awesome season. He missed the games this year, so if he played every game there's every chance he would have won the medal.
"Riley Wilson, Bo Alexander, Daniel Clohesy, Caleb Sheahan... everyone has played their part in that midfield group and I enjoy being a part of that group."
Work ethic and fitness have elevated Moorhead from a very good midfielder to the BFNL's top shelf.
He said he had two of the Storm's greatest players to thank for his development.
"I have a big focus on my fitness,'' he said.
"Running is something I've always enjoyed and I stick to a routine and don't stray from it.
"Someone that I look up to is Kal Geary. He's been a major role model for my footy.
"In terms of footy and fitness, Kal is someone I've tried to model my work ethic on.
"Coming up through the under-18s and into the seniors, Kal Geary and Shannon Geary guided me through.
"They've had a big say in my development and I owe a lot to them."
Moorhead works as an occupational therapist in Melbourne and, ironically, works alongside Gisborne netball star Maddie Stewart, who won Sunday night's Betty Thompson Medal.
Being based in Melbourne meant Moorhead struggled to get back to Strathfieldsaye to train on a regular basis this season.
He said the ability to train in Melbourne with a group of country footballers had been critical to his good form in 2022.
"There's a handful of boys from Strathfieldsaye, a handful from Mulwala, a handful from Boort and one from Sea Lake as well,'' Moorhead said.
"We get together a couple of times a week and train together.
"It's been crucial for preparing for games and I owe those boys a lot. Even when their teams have been knocked out of finals they still turn up and train to help us out.
"We do what we can with the numbers we have and we're lucky to have that group to train with.
"This week the Strath boys will come back on Thursday night for the grand final training session.
"It's a special time to be around the club and we wouldn't want to miss it."
