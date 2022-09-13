Two central Victorian towns have won prizes at the Top Tourism Town Awards.
Bendigo won silver in the Top Tourism Town behind Mudgee, NSW, while Mount Macedon won bronze in the Tiny Tourism Town behind Strahan in Tasmania.
Victoria also saw success in the Top Small Tourism Town category with Port Fairy winning bronze.
Almost 150 towns from across Australia entered the awards, celebrating excellence in the tourism industry.
Victoria Tourism Industry Council chief executive Felicia Mariani said the three Victorian town wins was the best performance of any state.
"This national recognition is well-deserved," she said.
"Regional Victoria is known for its unique tourism offerings featuring the best of our cultural, nature based and culinary experiences.
"It is great to see the effort of our winners recognised as they continue to build their reputations as must-visit destinations for tourists."
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was thrilled at the silver price for Bendigo.
"Our visitor experience is highly regarded, and visitors have voted us the second-best tourism town in the nation which is a fantastic achievement.
"We are proud that Bendigo has developed a strong arts and culture brand over many years with incredible events and attractions to draw people here with homegrown major events like the Bendigo Easter Festival, and exclusive exhibitions such as Elvis: Direct from Graceland at Bendigo Art Gallery.
"We know the visitor economy is crucial for our region's success and we are lucky enough to have amazing and passionate businesses in hospitality, accommodation, retail and attractions who create memorable experiences for visitors."
Ms Mariani said regional Victoria has an opportunity to create legacy tourism projects as it prepares to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"Regional Victoria will shine on the global stage during the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games," she said. "In particular, silver winner Bendigo will have a starring role as one of the four hubs hosting events.
"VTIC is looking forward to working with organisers to assist in planning for quality accommodation, servicing and transport needed to manage up to 40,000 visitors that are expected to travel to each of the four regions."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
