TRAINER-driver Glenn Bull is counting on some good times ahead with his ultra-consistent pacer Treacheroustimes.
Bull, who has been based at Derrinal, between Bendigo and Heathcote, for the past 12 months, ticked off his first Melton Saturday night winner when his promising four-year gelding - by Captain Treacheous out of the mare Vansumic - scored at harness racing headquarters on the weekend.
It capped a prolific week for the 60-year-old, who notched up wins at Kilmore on Thursday night with Miss Piggy Wiggy, Bendigo on Wednesday night with Waiting For Love and Monday night at Echuca with Favouritehighlight.
Treacheroustimes' win in the last event on a big night of racing at Melton - highlighted by dual Group 1 races - delivered Bull his 20th winner of the season.
It was a goal he set himself at the start of the year.
Bull could not be happier with the progress shown by his four-year-old, who arrived at his stable late last year with 13 starts under his belt.
He showed plenty of toughness and determination to lead from start to finish over the 2240-metre trip, digging deep in the home straight to hold out the surging Over The Odds for the trainer-driver combination of Lance Justice and Jackie Barker.
"I bought him from New South Wales back in about November; he'd had one win up there," he said.
"I got the Vicbred bonus with him early on, but he's just kept getting better since I've had him.
"He's had a few little issues. He was hanging in his races, which was causing me a few problems, but once I'd straightened him out, he's gone well."
His latest win boosted Treacheroustimes' record to seven wins and 10 placings from 38 starts for earnings of $42,239.
Five of those wins and five placings have come in his last 11 starts.
Saturday night was his first start at Melton, with a return trip not too far off in the distance, according to Bull.
"I think there's a race for him on Kilmore Cup night (on September 23), so I'll likely be taking him there first, but I think there are a few more wins left in him yet," Bull said.
"He's pretty tough and he's got a bit of speed, so if you can stack them up, he can sprint as quick as most of them, and if you need to do a bit of work, he can do that as well.
"He's only a four-year-old, so he can keep improving for me.
"I thought he had a good chance (on Saturday) when I saw the draw. If I could lead, he's pretty hard to get past.
"They zoomed up to him, but he had that determination to keep going."
Bull rates Treacheroustimes as the current standout of the 12 horses he has racing, with generous respect for the mare Sweet Creation, who has won six races since last October, and was sixth behind his stable-mate on Saturday night.
He has relished the move to Derrinal, after previously being based in Toncurry-Forster on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, and before that, at Swan Hill.
"It's a nice and handy position - it's a half hour to Bendigo, 40-odd minutes to Kilmore, an hour and 15 to Melton, Maryborough, Shepparton and Echuca," he said.
"It's a pretty good spot for harness horses if you have a few tracks you can choose from.
Bull has three runners at Lord's Raceway this Wednesday night, including last start winners Waiting For Love and Favouritehighlight, and Blue Ocean, a last start second at Echuca.
