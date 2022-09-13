Gisborne's league medallist aims for ultimate team success

IF TORIE Skrijel can help Gisborne to a 17-and-under netball premiership on Saturday against Kangaroo Flat it will be the icing on the cake of a standout season in red, white and blue for the young goaler.
The Bulldogs' co-captain has already achieved major success this season by winning the Carol Sing Medal as the BFNL league's 17-and-under best and fairest player with 28 votes.
She now hopes to lead her club to premiership glory in the junior grade for the first time since 2016.
Skrijel joined an impressive list of Carol Sing Medal winners from Gisborne.
Olivia Rodda shared the award with Sandhurst's Tess Keating when it was last presented in 2019, while Melinda Luke claimed the honour in their last premiership season.
Morgan Ryan also won it in 2006.
An impressive list of past winners from other clubs includes Chelsea Sartori, who won it in 2013 while playing for Castlemaine and finished second in this year's Betty Thompson Medal behind Gisborne star Maddy Stewart, two-time league A-grade best and fairest Brianna Dalrymple-Monro, Kangaroo Flat sisters Milly and Ella Wicks (2015 and '18), and former Melbourne Vixens star Chloe Watson (2009).
Skrijel, a year 11 student at Sacred Heart College in Kyneton, who lives at Woodend, admitted to being oblivious to the fact award votes were being counted Monday week ago.
"I was doing homework and didn't even realise it was going ahead and all of a sudden people were messaging me to say I was about to win, so pick up your phone," she said.
"I really didn't think I was a chance, I thought my co-captain Em McDonald would have actually won it.
"She's a grouse player."
Her prediction was not too far off the mark, with McDonald finishing runner-up in the medal count on 23 votes.
Playing alongside McDonald - a BFNL 17-and-under representative in 2022 - has been one of the real joys this season for Skrijel.
The talented young pair were squad mates in the Victoria University Junior Netball Academy a few years ago and have rekindled their union back at Gisborne this season.
Their bright form has been a major influence in a brilliant season for the Bulldogs, who have beaten their grand final opponent by 11 and 17 goals in their two meetings.
Skrijel knows it will be tough work against the Roos, who advanced to the grand final by defeating Sandhurst 43-42 in Saturday's preliminary final, but she is confident the young Bulldogs can muster one last big effort.
They will be aiming to complete a perfect season after producing a clean sweep of their 18 home and away matches and a 51-44 victory over Sandhurst in their only final.
"I feel our composure and closeness as a team are our big strengths," said Skrijel, who has also featured at A-reserve level this season for the Bulldogs.
"We are all just best friends really, that's what helps us pull through games, our encouragement of each other.
"We are so close. No matter how much of a competitive sport netball is, that's still in the back of our minds, but what comes first is that everyone is still having fun playing it and getting around each other."
The Bulldogs will have a bit of extra incentive to win the grand final - to reward the diligence and dedication of their coach Rylee Connell, who unfortunately suffered a serious Achilles injury in the dying minutes of last weekend's A-grade preliminary final loss against Kangaroo Flat.
Skrijel's partnership in the goal circle with Bella Connors will be one of the undoubted keys to victory for the Bulldogs.
"Bella is an amazing player, it's so good to have her as a partner to shoot goals with. She makes it so much easier," she said.
" I think if the team can do what we've been doing all season, we're a good chance of getting it done.
"Us just being so close as a team is what's been important for us this year."
