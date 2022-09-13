Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Gisborne's league medallist aims for ultimate team success

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:16am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carol Sing Medal winner Torie Skrijel and Gisborne team-mate Emily McDonald, who finished runner-up, are hoping for more success in Saturday's BFNL 17-and-under grand final against Kangaroo Flat. Picture: Noni Hyett

IF TORIE Skrijel can help Gisborne to a 17-and-under netball premiership on Saturday against Kangaroo Flat it will be the icing on the cake of a standout season in red, white and blue for the young goaler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.