DETAILS:
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$445,000 - $460,000
LAND: 568sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Matt Gretgrix 0438 911 688 and Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm
This re-imagined charming cottage in a historical pocket of Long Gully gives a generous nod to old gold days while embracing life in 2022.
The original part of the home retains two front bedrooms off a central hallway. Open-style living spaces have a contemporary apartment feel. The black-and-white kitchen has a 900mm-wide stainless steel oven and cooktop, a dishwasher and pantry cupboard.
The address is handy to the suburb's much-loved IGA supermarket, to public transport and schools, and is less than four kilometres from Bendigo CBD.
Downsizers, first home buyers and investors are sure to show keen interest in this charming home with updates.
