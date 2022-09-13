Girls and women of the region, it's time to get your comfy shoes out - the next two weeks are all about you.
Bendigo Community Health Services, Sports Focus and City of Greater Bendigo are inviting you to a fortnight of fun, free, female-friendly activities as part of the This Girl Can movement.
Vichealth's This Girl Can (Victoria) head Rebecca Ahern says the week is about creating more opportunities for women be active in the community, no matter their age, background, or abilities.
"This Girl Can is all about celebrating what women can do, whether that's a walk around the block or a few laps of the pool," she said.
"This week is here to support women to get back into exercise and enjoy the feeling of moving their body again - whether it's the connection of being part of a team, the peace found through yoga or the freedom of going for a run or ride.
"There's no judgement if you haven't exercised in a while, all that matters is that you give it a go."
Bendigo Community Health Services, Sports Focus and City of Greater Bendigo have joined forces to provide a fortnight of sport and active recreation activities for those who identify as female.
BCHS Senior Health Promotion officer Siobhan Sullivan says it's a great opportunity for local women and girls to have a safe space to be physically active and try new activities.
"We hope those involved will provide inclusive spaces for women and girls to be active and support them well into the future," she said.
Activities continue until September 22, and encompass the first week of September school holidays to encourage children to join in. Activities on offer include twilight yoga, bush walks, personal training sessions and golf.
For more information visit: This Girl Can Week 2022 - Sports Focus or contact Ms Sullivan at 5406 1200 or siobhansullivan@bchs.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
