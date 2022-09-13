Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council, health service and physio join forces for This Girl Can Bendigo

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:09am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Noske, Steph Paddon and Lara Edwards at the This Girl Can launch at Lake Weeroona on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe

Girls and women of the region, it's time to get your comfy shoes out - the next two weeks are all about you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.