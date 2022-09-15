DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, 28 September at 2pm
Indicative sale price: $910,000 - $1,000,000
LAND: 17ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 12.30pm
Built in 1981, this custom designed solar-passive home was certainly ahead of its time with advanced features such as north-facing orientation and extensive windows with tinted glass and rural views.
The double-brick residence measures about 26 squares, with sprawling living areas that are sure to appeal to large families.
Both the formal lounge and the family room boast huge bluestone feature walls, cathedral-style ceilings with exposed beams, and clerestory windows with electric roller shutters.
In the family room, you will love the ambience of the freestanding solid-fuel heater on a semi-circular brick hearth over slate tiles.
This room is large enough to accommodate an informal dining area, and it adjoins the country kitchen with Tasmanian oak cabinetry.
At the rear of the home an inviting undercover outdoor entertaining area is perfect for entertaining guests and for large family get-togethers.
In front of the home is a huge dam where a vast array of birdlife lives. For drinking and domestic use there is abundant rainwater storage.
The property has extensive shedding, carporting, bonus caravan port and fenced paddocks.
