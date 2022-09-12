IT HAS been a relatively short but sweet journey in maroon and blue for Sandhurst midcourter Shae Clifford.
Four weeks ago, the 18-year-old had never played in a BFNL netball final of any description.
But in a few days' time, she will take her place at either wing attack or centre in an A-grade premiership decider.
It's a dream come true for Clifford, who was named this year's BFNL Rising Star award winner.
She beat out a long list of nominees from across the league's 10 clubs for the award, headed by fellow A-grade regulars Kiralee Collings, from Gisborne, Castlemaine's Caitlin Richardson, South Bendigo's Ella Flavel, Eaglehawk's Jasmin Gallagher, and team-mate Holly Lockhart, who made several A-grade appearances.
Clifford said her Rising Star award came as a complete shock and admitted she had not exactly kept tabs on the awards process.
She was quick to apportion credit for her amazing season to her more experienced team-mates, many of whom will be chasing a fourth straight premiership in Saturday's grand final showdown against Kangaroo Flat.
"This season, just having a full season of netball, and having the girls on my team who are really experienced, has lifted my game," she said.
"I learn so much from these girls.
"That's had a really good impact on my netball this season."
In only her second season at Sandhurst, Clifford joined the Dragons from rival club Castlemaine at a time when A-grade opportunities at Camp Reserve were unfortunately non-existent.
She has not looked back since forming a skilful and influential midcourt partnership with three-time premiership star Meg Williams.
"With Castlemaine not having an A-grade team a few years ago, I thought I would try out somewhere new, just for a different experience," she said.
"I was lucky enough to get into Sandhurst and I've really enjoyed it.
"The culture here is really good, all the girls are so lovely and supportive,"
"You learn so much off everyone who has been around.
"It's a great culture to play netball in."
The Rising Star award, which was presented at last Sunday night's Michelsen Medal/Betty Thompson Medal night was her first league award.
She previously won Castlemaine's 17-and-under best and fairest twice.
While her heart now beats true for the maroon and blue, Clifford was as delighted as anyone in netball to see her former club up and about in A-grade this season for the first time since 2017.
The Magpies were eliminated from the finals race a fortnight ago by Gisborne, but not without the bravest of fights after narrowly being beaten in extra time.
"Getting an A-grade together and managing to make the finals in their first year back was amazing," Clifford said.
"It's great for the club that they have an A-grade now.
"(The Magpies' semi-final against Gisborne) was such a great game, everyone from both teams played really well. I didn't know who was going to win it in the end."
Clifford singled out three-time Dragons premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist for her role in her award win, but more importantly, in helping develop her game.
"She's amazing and has taught me so much," she said.
"She's always up for a laugh, but she's serious when it comes to the on the court stuff.
"She has been great for my netball."
In light of a big second semi-final win over Kangaroo Flat and the Roos negotiating a gruelling preliminary final on the weekend against Gisborne, Clifford said the Dragons would head into Saturday's premiership decider with quiet confidence.
"We've put in all the hard work all season, so hopefully we get a good outcome on grand final day," she said.
"It's going to be a tough match, but I'm really looking forward to it."
