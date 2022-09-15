DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$700,000- $745,000
LAND: 583sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Mark Keck 0447 217 125
INSPECT: Saturday 11.15 - 11.45am
In peaceful Barlow Hills estate at Epsom, this one-year-old home is modern and stylish and fully completed. It's ideal for new-home buyers seeking to move in and start living.
The home offers four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living zones and an impressive outdoor entertaining area. Enjoy undercover alfresco living as well as a sunny conversation corner with L-shaped built-in seating.
Inside, the central hallway opens to the combined kitchen, living and dining area with plenty of natural light. A second living room could easily be your rumpus, television room or study space.
Immaculate home with a long list of extra features and a family-friendly location.
