Police are searching for offenders who vandlised a fairway at the Wedderburn Golf Club.
The 13th fairway of the course was vandalised between 6pm on September 10 and 11am on September 11.
Investigators believe the offenders have driven out onto the 13th fairway and done circle work and burnouts.
Extensive damage was done to the fairway as a result.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed any vehicles in the area can contact Sergeant Ben Huismann at Wedderburn police on 54943300.
You can also phone Crime Stoppoers on 1800 333 000.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
