Saturday's two-point loss to Gisborne in the BFNL preliminary final will be a driving force for Golden Square in the off-season, according to coach Christian Carter.
Golden Square's wayward kicking in front of goal proved costly as it went down to old foe Gisborne 8.9 (57) to 7.13 (55).
In Golden Square's three finals in 2022, the team scored a combined 24.53.
"We're hugely disappointed, we feel as though a massive opportunity has gone missing,'' Carter said.
"Not taking our opportunities had threatened us for a few weeks and we thought we'd worked on it, but unfortunately it came back to haunt us again and cost us dearly.
"I thought defensively we were sound again and our back six did an enormous job on their dangerous forwards.
"The biggest stat that matters is we missed too many shots."
Golden Square kicked the first goal of the final term to lead by 15 points, but didn't kick a goal for the remainder of the match, despite having numerous opportunities.
"The good sides take their opportunities and that hasn't been our way for a lot of the year,'' Carter said.
"In the last quarter we kicked three or four points and had a couple out on the full.
"The bottom line is it shouldn't have even come to the last quarter. We were 1.6 or something like that in the first quarter.
"We should have had the game wrapped up by the final quarter.
"Through the game we were still happy to take shots deep in the pockets and that's not a high percentage shot.
"Our forwards have got to be better than that."
Carter said the preliminary final result left a sour taste on a season that had far more positives than negatives.
"It's going to take a bit to get over this one,'' Carter said.
"Results like this stick with you for a while. I played in a number of finals and when you lose close ones that feeling is hard to shake.
"I'm happy with the progress we made this year and the upside with our young players is enormous.
"I said to the boys after the game that as disappointing as the result was, the positive is that our young players got three finals under their belts.
"Those players will be better for that and their development is on an upward spiral."
The Golden Square senior group will support the club's reserves team in its grand final this weekend before sitting back and watching a senior grand final they could have been a part of.
"The boys are hurting and we have to use that for next year,'' he said.
"We've got to be driven to get back there. I can't work out what's the most disappointing part yet - the fact we have to wait 12 months for another crack at a final or the opportunity we've passed up this year.
"I thought we could have really pressed Strathfieldsaye next week, but it's not to be."
Carter is not contracted for 2023, but he indicated he would like to retain the coaching job for next season.
Carter said about "90 per cent" of the senior playing group had already re-signed for 2023.
