Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Poor kicking costs Golden Square dearly in finals series

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square youngster Jack Stewart played in his first BFNL finals series. Picture by Darren Howe

Saturday's two-point loss to Gisborne in the BFNL preliminary final will be a driving force for Golden Square in the off-season, according to coach Christian Carter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.