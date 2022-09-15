DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,350,000 - $1,450,000
LAND: 2445sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate
AGENTS: Matt Ingram 0448 998 505 and Reuben Meyer 0447 798 496
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
A grand and gracious home, nestled in established gardens, offers ample accommodation to please your family. Along with a sparkling pool for summer.
The residence is from Russell Parsons Builder and Designers, and displays the quality, features and thoughtful floorplan we have come to expect.
Welcomed by an impressive double-height foyer, the layout offers dream liveability and classic styling through the choice of living zones.
Enjoy a quiet formal lounge, a spacious family area and a sun-splashed dining zone that connects with the well-appointed kitchen.
Timber cabinetry, central island, servery, dishwasher, abundant storage and quality cooking appliances make a fine kitchen.
Family living connects with the wonderful outdoors where everyone can find their perfect space.
In the pool, on the sheltered entertaining area or simply enjoying the extensive greenery.
The home has a generous ground-floor study that could easily be a fourth bedroom, guest room, library or music room.
On the upper level are three bedrooms boasting ample storage, including a lavishly proportioned main suite with ensuite.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
A family bathroom is on the top floor and a powder room is conveniently placed on the home's lower level.
Rather grand is a carpeted staircase that connects the home's two spacious storeys for easy living.
Central heating and ducted evaporative cooling are installed to ensure your family is comfortable whatever the weather.
Two family-sized cars can be parked in the garage, more onsite parking is available for extra vehicles.
Side access is ideal to securely store your trailer, caravan and boat. The property has a large shed for workshopping, bikes, camping gear, kayaks and more.
A stand-out property and a credit to its owners. Presentation is perfect inside the home, gardens reflect love and upkeep.
Kennington is a highly sought-after residential area with nearby shopping centres, parkland, sporting facilities, schools and university.
State forest is close for bush walks, and it's just four kilometres from the heart of Bendigo city and tourist attractions.
Visit www.prd.com.au and type Edwards Road in the quick-search box. See photos and floorplans, take a virtual tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.