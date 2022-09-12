Two standout Bendigo students have been awarded at the 2022 Victorian Training Awards where Bendigo TAFE also took home a prize for large training provider of the year.
On Saturday, September 10, winners were announced in a live gala celebrating top performers across the state in vocational education.
Now employed by Bendigo Health, Franchesca Morrell took home trainee of the year for her studies in certificate III in dental assisting.
Mrs Morrell knows that visiting a dentist can be a fearful experience and it is her goal to make the experience pleasant for her patients.
Initially, she got her teeth into dentistry by working as a dental assistant with her TAFE course then cementing her aspiration to become an oral health therapist and enhance her skills and confidence.
Since graduating she's progressed to a new role as senior dental nurse at Bendigo Health and she said she's excited about the opportunities to expand her career across the region.
"The fact that I was recognised has made me realise that I'm really meant for the dental field," Mrs Morrell said.
"It is truly an honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my family, friends, and colleagues for their support.
"The fact that the program included working at the same time was a huge advantage in terms of time management and applying what we learned in a real-world scenario.
"I hope to use this as a starting point to further my dental education and I hope that in some way, shape or form, this encourages people to take their oral health seriously."
Earlier this year, Mrs Morrell was also named Bendigo TAFE's Trainee of the Year.
Since graduating, she has progressed into the role of senior dental nurse and in addition to regular work, the 28-year-old also applies her skills in various community projects, including the Victorian government's Smile Squad and Bendigo Health's dental outreach program.
"As I have progressed in my dental assisting journey, I have learned how extensive the dental field is and the vital role we play in people's lives," Mrs Morrell said.
"I hope to advocate for greater awareness and acknowledgement of the dental community and its services.
"Having a healthy mouth is part of having a happy life."
Another Bendigo award-winner, Desirae Kilduff is helping fellow First Nations students chase their dreams.
Ms Kilduff is studying her diploma of leadership and management, and diploma of human resource management at the Bendigo Kangan Institute, and received Koorie Student of Year.
"It is amazing to be recognised by Victoria state training as Koorie Student of the Year," Ms Kilduff said.
"I hope to continue to advocate for education and training for community through TAFE; vocational education and training is an alternative and cost-effective pathway that can lead to rewarding and highly remunerated careers.
"I think it's important to acknowledge the efforts of all Victorian First Nations students that completed vocational studies over the last year; it has not been an easy feat.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to share my journey in vocational education and training and promote the opportunities First Nations students can attain through training."
Employed as an Indigenous program manager SA/VIC/TAS with Maxima Group, Ms Kilduff said the award win was an honour.
She started her professional career as a full-time trainee at ANZ Bank in 2019 and then in 2020, she moved into the role of employment consultant at Maxima group; the organisation that facilitated her traineeship.
She has achieved success across her studies, and in 2021 was awarded Indigenous Student of the Year.
By providing culturally safe spaces for First Nations jobseekers, she said she assists First Nations people engage with employment and training, impacting positively on the wider community.
Now promoted to a managerial role, Ms Kilduff is continuing with further studies, including a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment developed specifically for Indigenous learners at Bendigo TAFE and an Advanced Diploma in Leadership and Management.
Also named Bendigo TAFE's Aunty Melva Johnson Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year in March, Ms Kilduff said her experience at Bendigo TAFE has strengthened her love for vocational education.
"I didn't have the best experience in education in high school; I suffered racial discrimination which impacted my attitude towards educational institutions," Ms Kilduff said.
"That really changed over the last couple of years - the team at Bendigo TAFE's Indigenous Education Centre IEC reached out to me as soon as I enrolled and let me know who they were.
"Throughout the year - and it was a tough year with COVID - they made sure I was doing well and offered their resources.
"I owe a lot to my teacher Nicole Bolitho, whenever I doubted myself, she provided feedback and reassured me that I was on the right track - it felt like she was with me on my journey."
Beside those individual awards, Bendigo TAFE and the Kangan Institute was also recognised itself as large training provider of the year.
Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute CEO Sally Curtain said it was a privilege to be recognised.
"It is an honour to be named Victorian Large Training Provider of the Year and we'd also like to congratulate the other finalists - GO TAFE and Builders Academy Australia," Ms Curtain said.
"This award is an absolute credit to our dedicated and committed staff at Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute who put students at the centre of everything we do.
"Despite the challenges of COVID-19 over the past year, our teams were able to adapt swiftly to the challenges and go above and beyond to ensure our TAFEs and our students continued to thrive.
"It is also our second year in a year to be named a finalist for Inclusive Training Provider, which is a strong recognition of our efforts in this space."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
