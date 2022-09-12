ALMOST 60 spring-based events will accompany Bendigo's annual tulip display which features 53,000 flowers.
The tulips will take centre stage with displays beginning to bloom in Conservatory Gardens, Queen Victoria Gardens, the Civic Gardens and on Pall Mall as well as Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park and the Bendigo Botanic Gardens in White Hills.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the annual tulip displays included 25 different varieties.
"Visitors always love seeing the tulips which are beautifully presented by staff from the City of Greater Bendigo's Parks and Open Space unit," Cr Metcalf said.
"As part of the annual display, a secret design in one of the main beds in the Conservatory Gardens will be revealed once the tulips bloom."
Bendigo's spring calendar of events also includes Bloom After Dark activations from September 16 to October 9.
The night-based displays include illuminated tulip beds and floral projections at the city's iconic Conservatory.
"Using three motion-sensored cameras, people can stand outside the Conservatory and interact with the vibrant and colourful projections, with the ability to move and twirl the flower images on the building's exterior," Cr Metcalf said.
"Illuminated tulips will also be wrapped around the Piazza in Rosalind Park with the BENDIGO letters adorning a new floral design, lit up for a perfect night-time selfie."
Cr Metcalf said the flroal-based intsallations were a good way to draw people to the CBD.
"It encourages visitors to book with our local accommodation providers and extend their stay so they can enjoy the full Bloom experience, go to a festival, visit a winery, take in a show, dine and shop," she said.
"Another illuminated tulip bed is located just near the Queen Victoria statue, while a multicoloured tulip light show is featured on the Bendigo Visitor Centre's arch windows that will shine bright on Pall Mall.
"Another great daytime selfie spot will be Bloom's Secret Garden at the Carriageway (between The Engine Room and The Capital on View Street) where people can take a selfie in front of the stunning flower gates and admire the digital artwork of local artist Alicia Huddy.
Among the 60 events, experiences and attractions included in council's Bloom program are the Vegecareian Festival at the Great Stupa (October 1), the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival (October 1 and 2), Zinda Festival at Garden for the Future (October 8) and the the Bendigo Agricultural Show on October 21 and 22.
In November, music events the Bendigo Blues & Roots Festival and Almost Summer Festival are set to go ahead.
For the full list of events and experiences, visit bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/bloom
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
