DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$1,800,000 - $1,950,000
LAND: 2.83ha
AGENCY: DCK Real Estate Agents
AGENT: Leonie Butler 0417 521 661
INSPECT: By appointment
Here's a property to captivate and inspire those seeking a private escape in serene surroundings.
Set at the end of a winding driveway, this custom-built residence boasts special features such as soaring clipped-gable roof and casement windows with iron awnings.
Inside, impressive features continue with reclaimed timber doors, exposed wooden beams, white-washed walls and Victorian ash floors.
Entry is through a slate-tiled breezeway flanked by two separate sections. The main home features spacious open-style living with a recently renovated kitchen.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Extensive living and dining rooms are warmed by a double-sided brick fireplace. Lovely winter sunshine streams through the north-facing windows.
The vine-draped front terrace is perfect for enjoying long lunches or evening drinks while you take in the abundant birdlife darting over the gardens and lake-like dam.
External improvements include a double carport and a twin garage complex with a 7.6 x 7.6 -metre workshop or studio. Loft storage is ideal for business, artists or hobbyists.
The property has a secure water supply with underground water storage tanks as well as a water allocation off the Eppalock pipeline.
A 10-minute drive from Bendigo, this tranquil sanctuary offers total privacy with proximity to amenities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.