Primary students compete at regional School Sports Victoria athletics carnival

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:18am, first published 12:00am
Hundreds of students from across the district competed in a range of track and field events at the Flora Hill athletics complex on Monday. Pictures by Darren Howe

Hundreds of primary-age school students converged on the Flora Hill athletics complex on Monday for the 2022 Campase, Goldfields and Sandhurst Divisions Athletics Carnival.

