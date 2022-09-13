Hundreds of primary-age school students converged on the Flora Hill athletics complex on Monday for the 2022 Campase, Goldfields and Sandhurst Divisions Athletics Carnival.
Students from more than 50 schools competed in several track and field events throughout the day.
"The kids were so eager to get out on the track and run around after not being able to do properly due to COVID-19 during the past couple of years," event convenor Steve McKerrow said.
During the course of the meeting there were a couple records broken, including an athlete in the boys 12-3-year-old bracket setting a new time in the coveted 1500m.
All of the final top-two places from each event on Monday will now progress to the next level of School Sport Victoria athletics.
To be held on Monday October 10 at Flora Hill are the Loddon Mallee Primary Track and Field Primary Boys/Mixed Girls Region Finals.
The region includes students from Campase, Goldfields, Sandhurst, Mallee, Sunraysia and Sunraysia South.
McKerrow said the level of competition would increase during the next stage of competition.
"These kids are the best of their division and will now go up against a higher standard of competitor," he said.
"They've all earned their way there and will be a welcome challenge for each other."
