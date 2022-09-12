More volunteers needed to keep region's residents alive

If there was ever a time to take up a position providing medical assistance to those in need - now would be the perfect opportunity to do just that.
St John Ambulance Victoria is on the look out for more volunteers in Bendigo and across the Goldfields regions.
These new additions would allow the group to better respond to the medical needs of the local community at events, festivals, and emergencies around the area.
The organisation is urgently calling for new volunteers in the Bendigo, Campaspe, Mount Alexander, and Maryborough divisions, after the areas a experienced more than 50 per cent drop in volunteer numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the latest ambulance response times at an average of over 14 minutes in the Bendigo region - nearly two minutes up from the same period last year - staff believe it is vital the community has more trained responders to alleviate this pressure.
And as events begin to regain momentum post-pandemic, the divisions will require a larger volunteer force to boost emergency readiness and cater to the increasing number of upcoming events.
"Our goal is to increase the number of community volunteers in time for this year's summer events season and to be ready for any crises or emergencies that may arise," Northern Victoria regional manager Josh Jarrott said.
"Since recruits undergo a training pathway over several months to become fully qualified, more volunteers need to join us now to be properly trained and equipped by summer."
OTHER STORIES
This year to date, St John Ambulance Bendigo has already dedicated 1200 hours to emergencies, events, and training, with hopes of increasing this figure as new recruits join the efforts.
"It is extremely rewarding to be able to give back to our local community," Mr Jarrott said.
"Going out there, making a difference to someone's life, is an undeniably fulfilling experience.
"Apart from the service aspect, volunteering is also a great way to meet new people from around the area."
Volunteers do not need a medical background; and all uniforms, training, and equipment will be provided by St John Ambulance Victoria.
You can find more information online at stjohnvic.com.au
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.