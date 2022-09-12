The CV League One Super Cup finals are set.
The men's grand final will be an all-Goulburn Valley affair between Shepparton South and Tatura, while the women's decider is an all-Bendigo clash between Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Spring Gully.
Shepparton South and Tatura, the two best teams throughout the championship season, won through to the men's Super Cup final with emphatic semi-final victories.
Shepparton South ended Spring Gully's campaign with a stunning 5-0 win at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.
Undefeated in 2022, Shepparton South put the Reds on the back foot in the first minute when star striker Joel Aitken was in the right spot to slam a cross into the back of the net.
Despite the poor start, the young Gully outfit didn't panic and dug deep.
South pushed hard for a second goal, but the Reds held firm and the damage was only one goal going into half-time.
Gully's brave damn wall collapsed in a 20-minute burst in the second half.
South's touch in the final third improved and the home team banged home four goals in 20 minutes, including a second goal for Aitken and a brace from Chris Carley.
"We played much better in the second half,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"I think after three weeks off we were a bit rusty in the first half and we overplayed the ball.
"Spring Gully had a couple of chances in the first half and they defended really well. (Coach) Tony (McQuillan) has done a great job with them.
"Our experience showed and we created more chances and put more pressure on.
"In the second half we had more quality in our chances and we made the most of them.
"We blew the cobwebs out and we'll get ready for a big game against Tatura next week."
Tatura defeated Eaglehawk for the third time in 2022 to secure its Super Cup final berth.
The Ibises scored twice in the first 10 minutes to set up an impressive 5-2 victory.
"It was probably a tighter game than the score suggests,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"Every time we looked like pulling away they'd get a goal back. It wasn't until the final 20 or 30 minutes that it looked safe.
"For the most part we played really well."
Zac Ferlauto's 20th goal of the campaign in the third minute gave Tatura a great start and six minutes later the Ibisies made it 2-0 when Jude Chrichton finished off some great team play.
The Borough needed a spark and coach Keegan Smyth provided it just before half-time when he produced a classy goal from a free kick.
It gave the Hawks some momentum going into the second-half, but in the 52nd minute that momentum was quashed when they conceded via an unlucky own goal to defender Brent Hamblin.
10 minutes later Hambin responded by scoring from the penalty spot to make the scoreline 3-2.
The Hawks pushed for a leveller, but it wasn't to be.
A Tatura corner fell to Thomas Corso, whose shot was deflected into the back of the net and in the 80th minute Zito, one minute after coming onto the pitch, put the game to bed with a well-struck goal into the top corner.
"Eaglehawk is a tough team to play, so we're very pleased to get through,'' Zito said.
"We can concentrate on next week and Shepparton South now."
Spring Gully coach Simon Smith described his side's CV League One Women preliminary final win as its "best performance of the season".
The Reds defeated Shepparton United 3-0 to earn another crack at Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the Super Cup grand final.
The Reds set the tone early with goals to Letesha Bawden and Frances Leach inside the first 12 minutes.
Bawden made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.
"In terms of the total performance, it was our best performance of the season,'' Smith said.
"Our keeper didn't have to make one save for the game.
"Everyone was focused, we kept our concentration and, most importantly, we took our chances.
"Having said that, we hit the crossbar three times.
"Our pressure was really good and we're going to need to be at that level again in the final against Colts."
The Super Cup finals will be played at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
Schedule for the finals:
Youth - Tatura v Shepparton South at 10am
League Two Women - Kyneton v Tatura at 10.30am
League Two Men - Swan Hill v Deniliquin at noon
League One Reserves - Eaglehawk v Epsom at 12.30pm
League One Women - Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Spring Gully at 1pm
League One Men - Shepparton South v Tatura at 3.30pm
