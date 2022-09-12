Bendigo Advertiser
Braves under-14 girls 1 break Surfcoast's wave to seal VJBL championship

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:46am, first published 2:30am
Bendigo Braves under-14 1 girls defeated Surfcoast 35-29 in overtime on Friday night to win the VJBL division championship. Picture supplied

THE Bendigo Braves under-14 1 girls won their Victorian Junior Basketball League division championship after defeating Surfcoast in overtime on Friday night.

