Braves under-14 girls 1 break Surfcoast's wave to seal VJBL championship

THE Bendigo Braves under-14 1 girls won their Victorian Junior Basketball League division championship after defeating Surfcoast in overtime on Friday night.
Braves rallied from behind in the last quarter to level to scores at 29-29 and push the championship decider at Keilor Stadium into overtime.
The Joe Hurst-coached squad then turned the tables on Surfcoast going 5-0 during extra time to take out the title, final scores 35-29.
"During overtime it was one of the most electric atmospheres I've felt on a basketball court in quite some time," Hurst said.
"Once people knew it was going down to the wire parents and spectators lined the courts and you could barely hear a thing over all of the cheering and clapping."
Sport news:
The championship win and their journey through the regular season has provided the squad with several learning lessons which Hurst believes will stick with each of the team's members for life.
The Braves had been the standout team of the season after finishing on top of the ladder with a 16-1 -1 record.
Bendigo lost a hard-fought qualifying final against Surfcoast 33-31 a fortnight ago, but rebounded with a solid 34-22 win over Bacchus Marsh in last week's preliminary final in which Rhylie Jones (11 points) and Lilly Teuma (10) were the leading scorers to earn their berth in the championship battle.
"They've learned from recovering from the loss in the qualifying final and to then go through the extraordinary battle in the grand final where they lost an opportunity to get it done regular time but weren't able to.
"They then stepped up in overtime and stuck with the battle right until the end.
"Lessons like this will stick with them for a lifetime."
Teuma led the Braves' scoring on 11 points, followed by Lexie Fennell (7), Jones (5), Heidi Plim (5), Sophie McDermott (3), Chelsea Doolan (2) and Seonah McGregor (2).
Now that the VJBL season has come to an end, half of the team will progress to bottom-age U16, while some will remain within the U14 age group.
Overall upon reflection of the entire season, Hurst was elated with the girl's progress and accomplishments.
"I really am very proud of them," he said.
"With players like this in Bendigo, our future is looking very bright as we have many who are more than capable of one day playing on senior Braves teams."
